Price of bitcoin has increased by more than 10 percent

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is rising by more than 10% to $27,472.54. Relevant information follows from site data CoinDesk.

Earlier, on March 14, Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov explained to Izvestia that the bitcoin exchange rate rose significantly against the background of news about the launch of a state program in the United States, the purpose of which is to provide local banks with access to liquidity to cover deposit obligations.

On February 16, the Bitcoin exchange rate was at the level of $16.5 thousand. On February 16, BTC rose above $25 thousand, which was the maximum since August 2022. On February 27, according to the CoinDesk cryptocurrency exchange, it is at the level of $23.7 thousand.

The founder of Anderida Financial Group, Alexey Tarapovsky, expressed the opinion on January 14 that the increase in the cost of bitcoin is most likely a temporary phenomenon and it is too early to talk about a long-term growth trend.