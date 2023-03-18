Qatar ranks 10th in the world in the growth of communication and logistics

The State of Qatar ranked tenth globally in the list of the fastest growing countries in the world in communication and logistics over the past 10 years, specifically during the period between 2001 and 2021, within the Global Communication and Logistics Index 2022 issued by the international shipping company DHL. The classification depends on measuring a package of criteria, namely: the volume of flows Business, capital, digital readiness, ease of data dissemination and communication.

At the level of the general ranking in the Communication and Logistics Index, which includes 171 countries around the world, the State of Qatar ranked second in the Arab world and 34th in the world, advancing by two places in the 2022 ranking compared to the 2019 ranking, which means that it surpassed 137 countries in the ranking, most notably: Greece, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Romania, Turkey and China. India, Mexico and Qatar got 77 points out of 100 points in the global index. At the global top five level, the index was led by the Netherlands, Singapore, Belgium, Switzerland and Ireland.

In the arrangement of sub-indicators of communication and logistics, the State of Qatar ranked first in the world in terms of openness of capital and ranked eighth in the world in terms of per capita GDP, at $68,581 per capita annually.

The State of Qatar ranked seventh in the list of the annual “Agility” Logistics Index for Emerging Markets for the year 2023. Qatar also ranked second in the Business Basics Index, fourth in the Local Logistics Opportunities Index and fifth in the Digital Readiness Index. Noting that the index, which is issued this year in its fourteenth annual edition, ranks 50 leading emerging markets in the world in terms of their competitiveness based on logistical strengths and the business climate.

The State of Qatar is strengthening its facilities, as Hamad International Airport is currently implementing the second phase of its expansion, which aims to increase its capacity to receive about 70 million passengers annually, noting that the first phase of expansion was completed before the start of the 2022 World Cup, which increased the airport’s capacity to 58 million passengers annually. Hamad Airport is currently home to the amazing Orchard Garden, which mediates the new expansion facilities that have been implemented at the airport, and includes a beautiful water surface, which makes it an attractive area for travelers through the airport.

The expansion of the airport also contributes to a significant reduction in waiting time, thanks to the new transfer hall in Concourse “C” (Transfer Hall C), and the levels of safety, customer service and operational efficiency allow passengers to reach and leave the award-winning airport smoothly.

In turn, Qatar Duty Free has strengthened its offers, with more than 65 retail and restaurant outlets distributed on three levels, which increases the chances of providing world-class options. Food and beverage options in the expansion of Hamad International Airport include more than 20 cafes and restaurants that offer delicious local and international cuisine to try Perfect food.

In turn, Hamad Port added 5 new shipping lines to its network during the year 2022, to reach 28 shipping lines directly linking the port with more than 100 sea destinations around the world. Hamad Port ranked third in the world in terms of operations efficiency, according to the Global Container Ports Performance Index report for the year 2021. It is issued by the World Bank and Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence.

According to the annual report of the Qatar Airways Group, the group’s revenues from freight jumped by 4.54 billion riyals to a level that exceeds 23 billion Qatari riyals in the fiscal year 2021 / 2022 (April 1, 2021 until March 31). 2022) compared to a level of 18.49 billion Qatari riyals during the previous fiscal year (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). The report indicated that Qatar Airways Cargo, a subsidiary of the Qatar Airways Group, continued to consolidate its leading global position, by moving forward and strategically focusing on growth, sustainability and digital solutions, and supporting the continuity of global trade chains in light of the ongoing challenges facing global markets. Qatar Airways Cargo maintained its leading position as the best air freight company in the world during the past fiscal year, while moving forward with its strategic focus on growth, sustainability and digital transformation, and supporting the continuity of global trade, despite the ongoing challenges in the air cargo market. Qatar Airways Cargo operated flights to more than 65 cargo destinations and more than 140 passenger destinations within the cargo space around the world.