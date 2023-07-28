Qatar’s resilient foreign trade surplus reaches QR17.4 billion

Despite the challenges faced in June 2023, Qatar’s foreign trade demonstrated impressive resilience, with several positive indicators signaling the nation’s economic strength. According to a recent report released by the Planning and Statistics Authority, Qatar’s total exports of goods, including domestic goods and re-exports, reached approximately QR26.8 billion during the month. While this figure marked a 32.0 percent decline compared to June 2022, there are encouraging signs amid the economic landscape.

One significant positive aspect is that Qatar’s trade balance remained in surplus. In June 2023, the foreign merchandise trade balance showed a surplus of almost QR17.4 billion, underscoring the country’s strong economic fundamentals. Though this surplus experienced a decline of about QR12.7 billion or 42.3% compared to the previous year, the trade balance’s resilience instills confidence in Qatar’s economic stability.

Qatar’s ability to adapt and diversify is evident from the performance of certain sectors. While exports of Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (LNG, condensates, propane, butane, etc.) experienced a decline of 29.7%, totaling QR 16.4 billion in June 2023, other sectors exhibited positive growth. For instance, exports of specific commodities like Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (crude) and Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (not crude) also saw declines, but the country’s commitment to innovation and strategic planning is vital in addressing these challenges.

On the import front, Qatar displayed its adaptability to changing global dynamics. Despite a modest increase of 1.1% in imports compared to June 2022, the slight decrease of 1.8% compared to the previous month indicates the nation’s responsiveness to global economic conditions.

Moreover, Qatar’s trade relations with key partners remained robust. In June 2023, China maintained its position as Qatar’s top destination for exports, with imports worth close to QR 5.4 billion, constituting an impressive share of 20.1% of the total exports. South Korea and India followed closely, with each accounting for 11.9% and 11.8% of total exports, respectively, demonstrating Qatar’s commitment to diversifying its trading partners.

In the import domain, Qatar’s forward-looking approach was evident. Notably, the group of “Turbojets, Turbopropellers & Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof” emerged as the top-imported commodity, with imports amounting to QR 0.50 billion, showing a remarkable increase of 37.2%.

Furthermore, imports of “Motor Cars & Other Motor Vehicles for The Transport of Persons” and “Medicaments consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylactic uses” both witnessed substantial growth, highlighting Qatar’s emphasis on innovation and technological advancements in various sectors.

Overall, Qatar’s foreign trade demonstrated resilience and adaptability, providing optimism for the nation’s economic outlook amid the challenges faced in June 2023.