Riyadh refuses to sell oil to countries that set a price ceiling on Saudi supplies

If foreign partners impose restrictions on energy from Saudi Arabia, Riyadh will stop cooperation and reduce oil production. Such a statement on Tuesday, March 14, was made by the head of the Ministry of Energy of the country, Abdel Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, in an interview with energy intelligence.

“If the export of Saudi oil falls under restrictions, we will not sell oil to any country that will impose a price ceiling on our supplies. <…> I won’t be surprised if others (states – Ed.) do the same,” he said.

Thus, the minister commented on the NOPEC (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act) anti-cartel bill, which suggests that the US government will be able to file antitrust lawsuits against OPEC members and their partners.

According to the official, the implementation of this initiative will lead to an imbalance in supply and demand. In addition, he criticized the very idea of ​​limiting fuel prices, as it provokes volatility in the markets and slows down the development of the industry.

Abdel Aziz bin Salman Al Saud stressed that OPEC+ has made every effort and has succeeded in ensuring the stability of the global energy market.

On March 6, Saudi Arabia, contrary to experts’ forecasts, raised March oil prices for Asia, Europe and the United States. The price of Arab Light for European buyers increased by $2 per barrel, for the US – by 30 cents, for Asian countries – by 20 cents.

Prior to this, on February 4, the head of the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia warned that the sanctions policy, which applies to the global energy market, could cause a restriction in energy supplies.

On October 5, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, extending the deal until the end of 2023. Despite the energy crisis and rising energy prices in other regions, this step was supported by all members of the alliance, including Russia.

The decision caused dissatisfaction with the American administration, which demanded an increase in oil production. So, in response, US Senator Chris Murphy said that, after the Saudis sided with Russia and OPEC +, President Joe Biden should “reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia.”