India does not intend to comply with the oil price ceiling, as reported by the media. This was announced on March 16 by Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov.

“Such stuffing appears regularly,” he said on the air of the Solovyov Live TV channel.

On March 13, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that if India complies with the oil price ceiling, appropriate measures will be taken, which have already been approved by the Russian president. He also urged to focus on official reports, not media statements.

Thus, he commented on the Bloomberg news that the Indian government decided to comply with the price ceiling for Russian oil at $60.

On Jan. 10, Telegraph India also claimed that India was considering joining a cap on Russian oil if the price rose above $60 a barrel.

Prior to that, on December 5, 2022, an embargo on oil supplied by sea from the Russian Federation to the European Union came into force. The EU states have set an adjustable ceiling on the cost of seaborne oil from Russia at $60 per barrel.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.