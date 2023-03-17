Russians are alerted of infamous fraud schemes

The methods of online fraud are quite diverse, but they can be countered by following simple security rules. The head of the Gem4me platform development team, Vahe Zakaryan, spoke about this on Friday, March 17.

An IT expert warned the Russians about the new and most common schemes of intruders. New scams are emerging, he said, but not as frequently as updated versions of already tried schemes. A striking example of this are programs for infecting a mobile phone with a virus.

“If earlier it was necessary to get the user to click on a button or link in order for the program to be activated, now scammers have learned to do it themselves remotely,” he said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

Zakarian warned that phishing remains one of the most common ways to gain access to a person’s payment information, such as their bank card or account information. Fraudsters imitate a message or call from an employee of a bank or other organization and ask you to confirm your personal payment information by clicking on a link that they provide. As a rule, the link leads to a fake site created for illegal collection of information.

“In order not to fall for this bait, it is enough to remember one rule: only scammers can ask for your detailed data on the Internet. For real verification of information, there are other well-known and transparent ways, ”said the IT expert.

Fraud using online stores can be attributed to relatively new ways of illegally obtaining other people’s funds. Fraudsters can either not bring the goods at all, or deliver a cheap fake. The likelihood of such a situation is much higher when buying from unknown sites, the expert warned.

Also often there are ways to lure money out of social engineering. If earlier they just called a potential victim, now scammers can write a message to the messenger with information about an accident or other trouble with their next of kin. To it will be added the amount that must be paid for “rescue”.

Calm verification of the accuracy of the information received from scammers will help to avoid deception.

“This also includes sites for raising funds for the sick and other victims. Such charity often turns out to be fake, so you need to carefully check the reputation of the fund to which you want to send funds, ”he warned.

Zakarian also drew attention to the increasing number of account hacks in social networks. Fraudsters after hacking begin to send messages to the user’s contact database with a request to send money. To avoid this situation, the password should be strong and complex enough that it cannot be guessed, even if it is difficult to remember. In addition, two-factor authentication, when you also need to enter a code sent to the user’s mobile phone when logging into an account, will additionally secure, the expert concluded.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the first interregional festival of financial culture and literacy would be held in the Moscow region from March 20 to 31. Everyone can take part in it.

Schools, colleges, universities and clubs of Active Longevity became festival venues. So, pensioners will be told about scammers, and young people about financial literacy, the TV channel reports.

On the same day, the capital’s police detained two men who are suspected of leaving a 65-year-old resident of the capital without an apartment. False bankers convinced a pensioner to sell an apartment in Moscow and transfer 15.6 million rubles to them. It is reported by the city news agency.

Earlier, on March 13, Sberbank warned of a new fraud scheme related to allegations of treason. The criminals call the bank’s client on the phone and introduce themselves as FSB officers. After that, they claim that a bank employee stole the client’s personal data and now transfers money on his behalf to support the Ukrainian army, reports R.T.

On March 5, it was reported that phone scammers came up with a new trick to deceive Russians in instant messengers. Thus, attackers began to use foreign telephone numbers that are visually similar to Russian ones. On the avatars in the accounts, scammers put either the coat of arms of Russia or the emblems of Russian law enforcement agencies.