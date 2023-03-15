Sale of premium premium cars grow in Russia

Sales of traditional premium car brands grew in Russia in February, with Mercedes-Benz (+28%), BMW (+23%) and Tesla (+21%) showing the largest growth compared to January. On March 15, Izvestia was informed about this in Otkritie Avto (auto business unit of Otkritie Bank).

It is noted that Mercedes-Benz turned out to be the leader in sales growth dynamics in the premium car segment – 500 cars were sold (+28.2% compared to January). Further, based on this indicator, BMW follows (+23.2%). At the same time, even more cars of this brand were sold – 525. And then, if we talk specifically about the growth in sales, Tesla follows (+ 20.59%). However, only 82 Tesla cars were sold.

At the same time, Leхus (266; +18%) entered the top three in terms of the number of sales. This is followed by Audi and Porsche — 206 (+15%) and 132 (+5%), respectively; Genesis (129; +12%), Land Rover (126; +9%), Cadillac (57; +9.62%) and Volvo (30; +11.11%).

It is noted that deliveries and sales of premium cars to Russia were ensured through the efforts of dealers who used parallel import channels.

“In total, during February 2023, 2,110 cars of traditional premium brands were sold (19% more than a month earlier), in total for January-February – 3,890. However, despite the growth of independent deliveries to both individuals and legal , the total volume of this business in Russia in this segment is still very far from the former Russian, and even more so from the pan-European ones,” Otkritie Avto emphasized.

The day before, the Ministry of Industry and Trade included 11 more foreign brands in the list of brands allowed for import into the Russian Federation for parallel imports. The list includes Hino, Renault, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Opel and Peugeot.