Share of Chinese car sales in Russia may reach 60% in 2023

Due to the departure of American and European automakers, the share of Chinese models in sales of new cars of a number may reach 60%, Andrey Olkhovsky, general director of Avtodom Group of Companies, told Izvestia.

“In 2023, the share of new Chinese cars in sales could be 60% or more. At the same time, domestic-made cars also have many components from the “Celestial Empire”. Therefore, in fact, the Russians have no choice – the Chinese auto industry or not Chinese, ”the expert said in a conversation with Izvestia.

President of the National Automobile Union Yang Haytseer agrees with this forecast.

“If we are talking about official dealers, then apart from AvtoVAZ and models from our eastern neighbor, they have nothing left. In my opinion, the share of Chinese cars in the domestic market will be above 60%,” he stressed.

Last year, the Russians bought almost 120,000 cars from China, which is 18% of the market. But the share of Chinese manufacturers grew rapidly during the year. If in the first half of 2022 it was only 3.7% (13.8 thousand out of 370.2 thousand sold), then in the second – already 33% (105.7 thousand out of 317.1 thousand sold) , follows from the statistics of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

Andrei Olkhovsky sees both pluses and minuses in such a situation. The activity of the Chinese auto industry in the Russian market should help restore sales to 2021 levels within three to four years.

“But in the long run, this may mean that we will not get the technological sovereignty that the state is talking about. Therefore, the task is to change this trend and start financing our own production, which will help create a truly Russian product in the automotive industry,” said the general director of Avtodom Group of Companies.