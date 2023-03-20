The cost of bitcoin exceeded $27 thousand for the first time since June 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) broke the $27,000 mark during trading on Friday, March 17, gaining more than 7% on the day and more than 30% on the week. This is indicated in the statistics of the cryptocurrency exchange.

BTC hit this mark for the first time since June 13, 2022. At its peak, Bitcoin was worth $47,000.

Leading altcoins also rose in price. The price of Ethereum (ETH) rose by 5.5%, BNB rose by 7.2%, Polygon (MATIC) by 5.1%.

Earlier, on March 14, Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov explained to Izvestia that the bitcoin exchange rate rose significantly against the background of news about the launch of a state program in the United States, the purpose of which is to provide local banks with access to liquidity to cover deposit obligations.

At the beginning of 2023, the Bitcoin exchange rate was at the level of $16.5 thousand. On February 16, BTC rose above $25 thousand, which was the maximum since August 2022. On February 27, according to the CoinDesk cryptocurrency exchange, it was at the level of $23.7 thousand.

The founder of Anderida Financial Group, Alexey Tarapovsky, expressed the opinion on January 14 that the increase in the cost of bitcoin is most likely a temporary phenomenon and it is too early to talk about a long-term growth trend.