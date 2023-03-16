UAZ switches to payments in rubles for exports

Bolivia will be the first country in South America to switch to ruble payments for supplied UAZ vehicles. On March 16, Izvestia was informed about this in the press service of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant.

In the near future, within the framework of cooperation that has been going on since 2016, another batch of UAZ SUVs will be delivered to Bolivia. Payments for these vehicles will be made in Russian currency, the press service of UAZ stressed.

The new form of payment will significantly simplify the interaction with the Bolivian side and in the foreseeable future will help strengthen the brand’s presence in the region, the company noted.

“UAZ products are indispensable in the region due to a number of objective factors. We are talking about full-fledged frame SUVs designed for the most severe operating conditions. Changes in altitude and temperature, as well as the heterogeneity of the road surface – rocks, mud, fords – is what Bolivian users have to deal with every day,” said Dmitry Zrozhevsky, CEO of the official distributor of the brand UAZ Bolivia LtdA.

On March 9, it became known that the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) again began to equip Patriot SUVs with an anti-lock braking system (ABS). Last year, due to a shortage of electronic components, the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant produced a simplified version of this model.