Ways to quickly and profitably sell an apartment

Selling an apartment is a responsible business in which it is easy to make a mistake. But there are a few life hacks that will help you sell your home profitably and quickly. Nikolai Popov, commercial director of Avito Nedvizhimost, told Izvestia about them.

Before putting up an apartment for sale, it is important to determine an adequate, but favorable price for you. Overpriced or underpriced is one of the biggest factors in a long sale, he said.

According to the expert, for this you can attract a realtor or a professional appraiser by choosing a company that is a member of self-regulatory societies of appraisers (SROs). The following documents will be needed for the assessment: the owner’s passport, a certificate from the BTI, proof of ownership of the apartment, Popov said.

The main factors that objectively increase the price of an apartment are proximity to transport stops; availability of parking; the presence of a balcony or loggia; the presence of a fresh basic repair, but not furniture and decoration; good view from the window; service lift; well-groomed entrance; developed infrastructure of the house and the district, the expert said.

The specialist also told what factors reduce the price. This may be the floor on which it is located (the first floor reduces the cost of housing by 10-15%, and the last – by 3-5%), as well as the dilapidation of the house, poor transport accessibility and unfavorable surroundings.

According to Avito Nedvizhimost, in February 2023 compared to February 2022, the cost of apartments in the secondary fund of Russia increased by 13.5%. At the same time, the cost of 1 sq. m in the secondary market for the year increased by 15.9%. In the market of new buildings, according to analysts, the cost of apartments in the country increased by 5.3%.

“The next important step is the preparation of documents. They must be in perfect condition, because in a large volume of offers, customers choose those apartments, the documents for which look the most transparent. Among the important documents are the cadastral passport, BTI papers, USRN, etc. When preparing these documents, it would be wise to consult with professional realtors, mortgage managers, ”Popov said.

When the documents are ready, homestaging should begin – a pre-sale preparation of real estate that combines marketing, design and psychological factors, he added.

Experts recommend throwing away everything old and objects that clutter up the space, clean the apartment and ensure maximum cleanliness, establish communications, make cosmetic repairs, if necessary, and create an aesthetically pleasing picture for the eyes. The next step is high quality photos. The buyer makes his impression of the object from the visual picture, so the photo of the apartment in the ad should be bright and neat (without rubbish and dirt), Popov added.

“Another important point is the announcement of the sale. Carefully consider the preparation of the announcement: indicate the address, the number of rooms, the footage (general, residential and kitchen separately), the type of bathroom, ”the expert noted.

It is also necessary to indicate the distance from the metro, bus stops or railway station, Popov said.

“Mark the main advantages of your apartment: a large balcony, a green area, windows overlooking the park, a fresh renovation. Feel free to describe the attractive aspects of your apartment in simple words,” the specialist recommended.

According to him, legal aspects should also be noted: the number of owners, mortgage encumbrance, the period of ownership of housing. Such information will give the buyer more confidence in your honesty and immediately indicate the difficulties that he may encounter when buying, the expert explained.

In addition, among the recommendations, Popov indicated that it is worth checking the text of the ad for literacy and purity of speech.

“Avoid appeals, exclamation marks and the phrases “cheap”, “bargaining is possible”, “I sell urgently”. If you write that bargaining is possible, buyers will decide that the price of the apartment is already too high, and an urgent sale will give the buyer a motive to bargain and drop the price, ”he added.

