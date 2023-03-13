Zakharova predicts problems due to US attempts to save its banking system

US attempts to “support” its banking system will cause even greater problems in the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, March 13.

So she commented on reports that on this day, US President Joe Biden planned to make an address on the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the closure of Signature Bank.

“Why wait until evening. Every child can explain how the American authorities will “maintain the stability of the banking system” with paper and paint. They will print even more unsecured dollars, which will cause even more problems in the world, ”wrote a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in her Telegram channel.

On Sunday, March 12, Biden announced his speech on protecting the American banking system. He also vowed to bring those involved in “this mess” to justice.

On March 13, it became known that the US authorities are not considering the possibility of buying out the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank. Then Yellen stressed that the current situation is different from the financial crisis of 2008, when the government bailed out many banks to protect the country’s economy.

The US bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank became known on March 11. It was reported that the organization went bankrupt in less than two days. After the bank made an unsuccessful operation with securities, depositors began to withdraw funds sharply from their accounts.

As hacker and crypto trader Petr Levashov, known as Peter Severa, commented to Izvestia, the bank had problems for quite some time. According to him, the organization has been experiencing a balance deficit for several months, but this has been hidden for a long time.