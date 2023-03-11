Zara and Adidas stores take over designer department stores

The department stores of Russian designers are actively occupied by stores that were previously rented by Zara, Bershka, Adidas and others who left Russia, Alexander Peremyatov, president of the Magic Group, creator of the Slava concept, told Izvestia.

In particular, according to him, the department store of Russian designers Slava Concept has entered into a long-term agreement with City-Park Grad in Voronezh, where it will open in the near future on the area previously occupied by the Adidas store. At the same time, two Slava department stores are being opened in the Planeta shopping center in Perm (in place of the Zara brand), and in the Gostiny Dvor shopping center in Tula, on the area previously occupied by the Bershka brand. The average area of ​​department stores is slightly less than 1000 sq. m, the opening is planned this spring, he said.

According to Peremyatov, agreements have been reached to open Russian department stores in local shopping centers in such cities as Saratov, Rostov, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Irkutsk, Ryazan.

He also said that the number of sites will also increase in Moscow and St. Petersburg, in addition, negotiations are underway in two regions of the CIS countries – Minsk and Uzbekistan. Openings are scheduled for this year, the specialist said.

“Today we have many worthy players who, like us, are trying to gather the best Russian designers under one brand. This is the case when competition only pleases – our production needs, more than ever, support from the business. If in Moscow and St. Petersburg Russian designers are already widely represented, in the regions, consumers have not yet been offered an alternative to the departed international brands. We are trying to fill the gap, expanding the geography of our presence, and not only at the federal level, but also at the international level,” said Peremyatov.