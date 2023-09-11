Affected individuals take legal action against Yem Coin, Bank Bene Merenti and EcoX

Following publication of a number of reports titled CIA officer joins scam racket, attempts to rob-off UAE citizen, Ridiculous claims of fraudulent ‘Bank Bene Merenti’, EcoX fraud racket lands in Africa, in Blitz exposing criminal activities of Bank Bene Merenti, Yem Coin and EcoX, which are run by several scammers namely Dan Settgast and Jorge Sebastiao (Jorge Sebastião) aka Nuno Jorge Da Cruz Sebastiao, upon discovering the fraudulent nature of the operation, an individual named Jude Anumudu reportedly has taken “immediate action by reporting the misconduct to the authorities and distancing himself from the illicit activities. He incurred financial losses as a result of his association with the company and has cooperated fully with the Nigerian police in their investigations”.

On September 11, 2023, Blitz received an email from Alexander Lex Sterling, Founder & Managing Partner, Criminal Defense, Sterling & Valor Law Associates, 1 Elk Street, Albany, NY 12207, United States stating:

“I am writing on behalf of my client, Jude Anumudu, regarding recent articles published on your platform titled “EcoX Fraud Racket Lands in Africa,” “Ridiculous Claims of Fraudulent ‘Bank Bene Merenti’”, and “CIA Officer Joins Scam Racket, Attempts to Rob-off UAE Citizen“. The articles were authored by Tajul Islam and have raised serious concerns about their accuracy and potential for defamation.

It has come to our attention that these articles contain inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and potentially damaging claims against my client, Jude Anumudu. Jude Anumudu is a reputable individual who has been inadvertently implicated in these articles due to his association with the individuals mentioned, notably Jorge Sebastiao. However, it is crucial to clarify that Mr. Anumudu was not involved in any fraudulent activities and was, in fact, a victim of the very scheme that these articles purport to expose.

Jude Anumudu had been promised a role in organizing events related to blockchain, cryptocurrency, the metaverse, web 3, and similar technologies. He possessed expertise in these areas and had legitimate intentions when initially engaging with Jorge Sebastiao and the company in question. However, upon discovering the fraudulent nature of the operation, Mr. Anumudu took immediate action by reporting the misconduct to the authorities and distancing himself from the illicit activities. He incurred financial losses as a result of his association with the company and has cooperated fully with the Nigerian police in their investigations”.

But surprisingly, sender of the above email Alexander Lex Sterling demands:

We kindly request that Weekly Blitz immediately retract the articles in question and issue a public apology to Jude Anumudu for the false and damaging statements made against him. The apology should be prominently featured on your platform, and any damage done to his reputation should be rectified.

We ask that you promptly remove Jude Anumudu’s name and photograph from the aforementioned articles and any related content. This will help mitigate any further harm to his reputation.

Weekly Blitz should cease and desist from publishing any further misleading or defamatory articles related to Jude Anumudu or any other individuals involved in this matter.

As a responsible 20-years-old newspaper with international repute, we have definitely carried our responsibility to the people by exposing notorious scammers such as Dan Settgast and Jorge Sebastiao (Jorge Sebastião) aka Nuno Jorge Da Cruz Sebastiao and their scam ventures namely Bank Bene Merenti, Yem Coin, EcoX etcetera, which actually has helped individuals like Jude Anumudu in knowing about this dangerous fraud gang and take necessary “immediate action by reporting the misconduct to the authorities and distancing himself from the illicit activities”. We understand that thousands of individuals have already fallen victim to the vicious rackets run by Dan Settgast and Jorge Sebastiao (Jorge Sebastião) aka Nuno Jorge Da Cruz Sebastiao and for the sake of public interest, Blitz reports rather need to be further continued so that people won’t fall victims of this gang.

It may be mentioned here that, in addition to the above-stated reports, Blitz also has published few more reports such as Dan Settgast, Greenzero Foundation and classic pattern of massive fraud, Dan Settgast, Jorge Sebastiao, suspicious foundations and channeling of Russian oligarch’s cash, YEM coin kingpin Dan Settgast’s fraudulent venture in Poland, Web of fraudulent ventures of YEM coin kingpin Daniel Settgast, and YEM coin fraudster Daniel Settgast starts a scam venture in Poland as well as few more reports thus further exposing the criminal activities of this gang.

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Jorge Sebastiao is not only slated to attend the ‘Token 2049 Singapore’ event, organized by Cryptonite, but there is also a possibility he might grace the stage as an “expert on blockchain and cryptocurrency”.

Given Sebastiao’s contentious past, this development has raised eyebrows among industry insiders. Observers are expressing concern, speculating that his alleged malpractices might be extended towards the unsuspecting attendees, especially within the Singaporean community. Authorities in Singapore should not allow this notorious scammer in expanding his network and trap locals.