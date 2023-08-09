Albanian politician leads organized crime racket in Australia

A leading Albanian businessman and politician with close ties to the country’s prime minister is suspected of heading an organized criminal group involved in money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities in Australia, as per confidential intelligence assessments.

The individual in question is Tom Doshi, a powerful figure in Albania’s business and political circles. According to reports by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), numerous Albanian clans, including those from Shkodër, a county in northwest Albania, have exploited Australia’s immigration system to establish an extensive network of Albanian Organized Crime across South Australia.

Since 2000, Albanian criminal groups have been using identity fraud and connections with migration agents to bring their members into Australia, forming cells in Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, and other cities. The intelligence files suggest that Tom Doshi is the “head” of a syndicate primarily comprising his extended family. While the documents do not specify his exact activities, eight of Doshi’s relatives have been “implicated” in drug and money laundering investigations, with some identified as primary targets. They allegedly acquired Australian visas using forged documentation, and one of them is -currently facing drug trafficking charges.

Tom Doshi, who has not faced any charges in Australia, was previously designated persona non grata by the United States in 2018 due to allegations of significant corruption. In 2021, he stepped down from his parliamentary seat in Albania following a series of high-profile scandals. However, his alleged involvement in the Australian criminal network has remained undisclosed until now.

In response to questions from reporters, Doshi vehemently denied any involvement in drug smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering, or any other illegal activities in both Albania and Australia. He claimed to have no connection with any Albanian “criminal clans” based in Australia and stated that he rarely interacts with his extended family members.

Albanian criminal groups have a notable presence in the drug trade across several countries, including the United Kingdom and Italy. Their well-organized operations in Australia underscore the global threat posed by their expansion.

The intelligence documents describe the five-stage “life cycle” of Albanian organized criminal groups. It starts with recruiting individuals from Albania, luring them with false promises of work abroad. They are then brought into Australia using fraudulent visa claims. Once in the country, they exploit lengthy visa review processes and trusted migration agents to remain.

Subsequently, they engage in criminal activities, leading to their arrest, conviction, and visa cancellation.

Shkodër is identified as a significant hub for many of these criminal groups, and Doshi is portrayed as the alleged leader of an organized crime syndicate composed of his extended relatives, known as the “Doshi family syndicate.” The documents suggest that the clan is involved in money laundering and exploits Australia’s migration system to facilitate criminal endeavors.

Doshi’s nephews are also mentioned in the files, with two of them allegedly linked to the Lleshi drug trafficking syndicate. One of his nephews was arrested in Adelaide in 2022 on drug trafficking and money laundering charges after authorities discovered cocaine worth AU$1.6 million hidden inside a smoke machine.

Despite the Australian allegations against him, Doshi has been a controversial figure in Albania for years. In 2009, a US diplomatic cable leaked by WikiLeaks described him as “the richest MP” with ties to organized crime, suspected of trafficking narcotics. He has faced legal issues and accusations of corruption throughout his career.

Doshi’s Australia visa was canceled in 2015 on character grounds, and he remains a powerful figure in Albanian politics, despite his resignation following pressure from the US government. He is currently the subject of an investigation into alleged election corruption in Albania, although specific charges against him have not been pursued.

The Albanian politician denies the allegations against him and claims to be a strong supporter of the fight against criminal activities. However, the Australian intelligence documents paint a picture of a sophisticated and dangerous criminal network with connections to Albania and Australia, highlighting the challenges posed by transnational organized crime.