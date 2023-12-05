American diplomats work for enemies of Americans

Unknown number of American diplomats, including senior officials of the State Department are secretly working as “assets” or “agents” of foreign nations and entities that are considered as prime enemies of the Americans.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan pledged to summon the country’s ex-military chief and a US embassy representative during his ongoing trial for allegedly leaking state secrets.

Khan said, “I will include General Bajwa and US embassy officials as witnesses [in the case]. Bajwa did everything on Donald Lu’s directives”.

In October, Imran Khan and his former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were indicted in the cipher case in controversial closed-door judicial proceedings at the prison. The legal process for the closed-door proceedings was quashed by a higher court last month, ordering authorities to conduct a fair and open trial in line with constitutional requirements.

Donald Lu is a foreign service officer with more than 30 years of US government service. He has served as deputy chief of mission in India from 2010 to 2013. He is infamous for plotting coup d’état and toppling targeted governments in foreign countries.

It may be mentioned here that, Imran Khan, a pro-militancy politician in Pakistan maintains deeper connections with radical Islamic terrorist groups in Pakistan while his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is known as the political wing of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), where as in my opinion – PTI is TTP and TTP is PTI.

It may also be mentioned here that, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) maintains connections with ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and been actively supporting this party in turning Bangladesh into a neo-Taliban state by toppling secularist government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

And, this is the mystery centering Donald Lu. On one hand he reportedly played a role in ousting pro-Islamist Imran Khan from power in Pakistan, and on the other, he has been enthusiastically collaborating with BNP in returning to power and turning Bangladesh into a sanctuary for extremist ideologies.

Role of the United States in regime change

Since the 19th century, the United States government and its intelligence establishments have participated and interfered, both overtly and covertly, in the replacement of many foreign governments. In addition, the US has interfered in the national elections of countries, including Italy in 1948, the Philippines in 1953, Japan in the 1950s and 1960s Lebanon in 1957, and Russia in 1996. According to one study, the US performed at least 81 overt and covert known interventions in foreign elections during the period 1946–2000. According to another study, the US engaged in 64 covert and six overt attempts at regime change during the Cold War. During the past one year, Washington has intervened into elections in a number of countries in the African and American continent including Nigeria, while for the past almost two years, Antony Blinken and his team comprising Victoria Nuland, Donald Lu and others are making frantic bids in helping Islamist nexus of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in returning to power by toppling the Awami League government through undemocratic means. In this notorious attempt, influential Muslim staffers in Biden’s White House also are playing an active role.

Following Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter D. Haas, who is also is known in Dhaka for his intimacy with local Islamist forces, including BNP, Jamaat and Jatiya Party (JP) had ordered the embassy to fly American flag at half-staff on October 21. According to media reports, the US embassy did this “in solidarity with Bangladesh’s one-day state mourning over the deaths of Palestinians in Israeli attacks”. This made every anti-Semite and Israel/Jew-hating media in Bangladesh extremely delighted. This action of Ambassador Peter Haas had drawn criticism from the international media.

A Washington Free Beacon report said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked US embassies throughout the world to fly the American flag at half-staff in mourning of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza which was bombed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza.

An article by Akbar Shahid Ahmed, a Pakistani, on HuffPost discusses growing tensions within the US State Department over the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The article further says that there is widespread internal frustration against Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his senior advisers. The article mentions that some diplomats are preparing a “mutiny” criticizing American policy in support of Israel. This comes after Josh Paul, a veteran State Department official, resigned over “moral” disagreements with US policy towards Israel, according to CNN.

It may be mentioned here that, under the presidency of Joe Biden, White House has been filled with large number of Muslim staffers, while some of these Muslims are directly or indirectly connected to Al Qaeda, Islamic State (ISIS), Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist and jihadist outfits, as well as anti-India, anti-Hindu and pro-Pakistan elements.

Meanwhile, on December 4, 2023, Office of the Public Affairs of the US Department of Justice in a shocking revelation said:

Federal prosecutors have charged Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, of Miami, Florida, a former US Department of State employee who served on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 and ultimately as US Ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002, with committing multiple federal crimes by secretly acting for decades as an agent of the government of the Republic of Cuba.

The press statement said, “This action exposes one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent”, said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “We allege that for over 40 years, Victor Manuel Rocha served as an agent of the Cuban government and sought out and obtained positions within the United States government that would provide him with access to non-public information and the ability to affect US foreign policy. Those who have the privilege of serving in the government of the United States are given an enormous amount of trust by the public we serve. To betray that trust by falsely pledging loyalty to the United States while serving a foreign power is a crime that will be met with the full force of the Justice Department”.

“Like all federal officials, US diplomats swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Acting as an agent for Cuba – a hostile foreign power – is a blatant violation of that oath and betrays the trust of the American people”, said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The FBI will continue to rigorously defend against foreign governments targeting America, and we will find and hold accountable anyone who violates their oath to the United States, no matter how long it takes”.

“For decades, Rocha allegedly worked as a covert agent for Cuba and abused his position of trust in the US government to advance the interests of a foreign power,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “However long it might take, we will deliver justice to those who betray their solemn oaths to the American people…”

Meanwhile, during the second week of November this year, US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter D. Haas left Dhaka for Colombo for “holiday”. It may be mentioned here that, back in 2019, a series of bombs ripped through churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing at least 290 people and injuring hundreds. Several of those bombs went off inside churches, during Easter services in three cities.

On 23 April 2019, the Amaq News Agency, a propaganda outlet for the Islamic State (ISIS), stated that “the perpetrators of the attack targeting the citizens of coalition countries and Christians in Sri Lanka were Islamic State fighters”. Sri Lanka was not part of the anti-ISIS coalition, yet the overwhelming majority of those killed in the bombings were Sri Lankan citizens. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was previously believed to be either dead or retired, praised the attackers during an 18-minute video on a range of topics.

Although Ambassador Haas visited Colombo under the pretense of holiday, it is still unclear if the visit was a clandestine mission centering Washington’s plot of unseating Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.