Joe Biden’s aspiration of reelection in 2024 most possibly is reaching to an end as according to a new DailyMail.com poll, most voters believe Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals and he is corrupt, criminal and guilty.

According to the poll, Americans support an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. Six in 10 believe Joe Biden was probably inappropriately involved in his son Hunter’s business deals.

Asked to use one word to describe Hunter Biden, voters in the poll most often answered “corrupt”. Other popular responses were “bad”, “criminal”, “crook”, and “guilty”. In the poll, J.L. Partners asked 1,000 likely voters a series of questions about Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry, and about Hunter Biden.

The results showed 47 percent said they “strongly or somewhat” support the inquiry, while 35 percent oppose it and 17 percent aren’t sure.

Even among Democrats 22 percent strongly or somewhat back the inquiry.

Meanwhile, 58 percent of all voters say Joe Biden was likely “inappropriately” involved in his son’s business dealings, and 33 percent say they think he was not.

Even one third of Democrats say it is very or quite likely Joe Biden was inappropriately involved in Hunter Biden’s lucrative deals with foreign businessmen.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden was charged with nine new counts of tax fraud filed by the Department of Justice. The case alleges Hunter Biden was involved in a four-year US$1.4 million tax evasion scheme.

All nine charges relate to tax, including two felony charges for filing a false return, a felony charge for tax evasion, four for failure to pay charges, and a further two charges for failure to file. The charges span the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 tax years.

Hunter Biden will be arraigned in the case and first appear in court on January 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, despite series of unimaginable intimidation and continuous legal, political and even personal attacks, former US President Donald J Trump remains a force in American politics, who is shown by multiple polls of winning a landslide in November 5, 2024 presidential election defeating his rival thus maintaining a commanding lead in polls Trump leads Biden by 10 points in a head-to-head contest, and even widens this gap in a four-way race. Moreover, Trump is ahead in all seven battleground states crucial for the Electoral College.

According to latest Rasmussen poll, Donald Trump is winning by a 10-point landslide. He is beating President Joe Biden 48 percent to 38 percent. And that is with only two candidates in the race. If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Senator Joe Manchin joins in, making it a four-way race (starring three Democrats versus Trump), people predict a 15-point Trump victory.

In the latest Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll, Trump is winning all seven battleground states that will determine the 2024 election:

Georgia: Trump up 6 points.

Michigan: Trump up 4 points.

Pennsylvania: Trump up 2 points.

Nevada: Trump up 3 points.

North Carolina: Trump up 9 points.

Wisconsin: Trump up 4 points.

Arizona: Trump up 4 points.