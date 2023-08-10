America’s double-standard centering fighting terrorism

According to reports in the international media Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was in his early 70s, was killed by the members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) when they raided his home to arrest him in Provo, south of Salt Lake City in the United States. US President Joe Biden was “immediately briefed on the raid while he was still in New Mexico, before he headed to Utah”.

Media reports said, photographs posted by Craig Deleeuw Robertson on social media showed he had an arsenal including a laser-sighted sniper rifle, various semi-automatic weapons, and camouflage gear known as a “ghillie suit”.

Authorities had been investigating him since April, and the FBI was first alerted in June.

Before the raid, prosecutors had filed a complaint with a judge charging Robertson with making threats against the president, interstate threats, and threatening law enforcement officers.

In a social media post on August 7, 2023, Robertson wrote: “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcom (sic), buffoon-in-chief!”

He had also reportedly made threats against Vice President Kamala Harris.

In one social media post last September he wrote: “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!”

The complaint included pictures Robertson had posted of his guns, including one semi-automatic rifle he called a “Democrat eradicator”.

He also made threats against US Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the complaint Robertson described himself as a “MAGA Trumper”.

He had a woodworking business but did not renew his license after it expired last year, according to local records.

On social media he said he had worked for 45 years as a structural steel and welding inspector before retiring and starting the woodworking business, which specialized in “custom designs”.

The US Secret Service, which protects the president, said it was “aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats to a Secret Service protectee”.

Robertson had also made threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In one social media post detailed in the complaint Robertson said he was heading to New York to “fulfill my dream of iradicating (sic)” Bragg.

News report said, the FBI raid took place at 6.15am (1.15pm BST) on August 9, 2023. Robertson was armed when FBI agents arrived at his home. Later, a broken window could be seen next to the door of the house and the blinds inside were askew.

Now just imagine, what would happen if a similar incident would take place in Bangladesh. Western nations, including the United States as well as rights groups such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and even the United Nations would continue bombarding the Bangladesh authorities with statements terming the incident as “gross violation of human rights” and a case of “extrajudicial killing”. But in this case, nothing would happen as the United States and its Western allies have adopted the rogue policy where none of their actions would come into scrutiny or condemnation from anyone in the world. Because, the entire world has been made victim of notorious thuggish tendencies and behavior of the United States and the West as well as those highly-biased rights groups, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

It may be mentioned here that, on December 10, 2021, US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on several officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on allegation of “serious human rights abuse”, despite the fact, this elite force has attained huge appreciation for effectively combating terrorism and militancy in Bangladesh thus saving the entire region from a potential security threat.

One of the primary responsibilities of the Rapid Action Battalion is to conduct counterterrorism operations. RAB has been involved in numerous successful operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, apprehending key operatives, and seizing illegal weapons and explosives. Their swift and well-coordinated actions have significantly disrupted the activities of various extremist groups, thereby preventing potential terrorist attacks and saving countless lives.

The Rapid Action Battalion has gained a reputation in the region and the world for its expertise in identifying and neutralizing militant hideouts. Through its intelligence-gathering capabilities and tactical planning, RAB has successfully raided numerous hideouts, capturing or eliminating militants and seizing large quantities of weapons, explosives, and propaganda materials. These operations have dealt severe blows to the capabilities of extremist organizations, reducing their ability to carry out acts of violence.

Recognizing the importance of public support in the fight against militancy and terrorism, RAB actively engages with communities, promoting awareness and encouraging citizens to report any suspicious activities. The RAB conducts awareness campaigns, seminars, and workshops to educate the public about the dangers of radicalization and the importance of staying vigilant. Their outreach efforts have helped foster a sense of shared responsibility, leading to increased cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the general public.

The Rapid Action Battalion places significant emphasis on the continuous development of its personnel. RAB officers undergo rigorous training programs that focus on specialized skills, including counterterrorism tactics, intelligence gathering, hostage rescue, and forensic investigation. By enhancing their capabilities, RAB officers are better equipped to handle the evolving threats posed by militant groups, ensuring the success of their operations and minimizing collateral damage.

In the case of Craig Deleeuw Robertson, top-brasses of the FBI may say, it was essential to apply lethal strategy for the sake of safety and security of the members of the raiding unit as the targeted person may start opening fire targeting FBI men if he was not immediately eliminated. According to my opinion, such a justification of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is valid, as terrorists or militants in most cases do not opt for surrendering. Instead they try to fight until the last moment. Under similar circumstances, RAB has to follow such a method, as they too cannot risk lives of their members by approaching a suspected terrorist or militant or a dan of such dangerous elements. Still they are wrongly held responsible by the United States, Western nations and those biased rights groups. This truly is a case of clear double-standard.