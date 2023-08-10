America’s First Lady Jill Biden exposed as ‘Perverter in Chief’

First Lady Jill Biden’s campaign role is to go where the 2024 votes are for her octogenarian husband – and for Democrats that means the symbolic “queer” capital of the world, San Francisco, where she posed last week with a bevy of homosexual drag queens.

Jill Biden ventured to the LGBT mecca for an event at Manny’s, a community gathering “space” that boasted on Instagram in a post about her visit as being “unapologetically queer and unapologetically political”.

The Manny’s Instagram post shows Jill Biden posing with what appears to be five drag queens, men dressing up as pretend women. Such “queens” usually come off as crude caricatures mocking the fairer sex. The post’s caption reads: “This photo says it all – San Francisco queens meeting the First Lady of the United States of America in a civic meeting space in the Mission District of my fair city of San Francisco”.

In the photo, one of the fake “women”, standing right beside the first lady, brandished a full beard and mustache along with flowing hair. He wore a women’s blazer and black gloves.

The conservative Twitter (“X”) account “Libs of TikTok” sent the Instagram post around with the comment: “In case you’re wondering what @FLOTUS is up to – she’s traveling the country meeting up with drag queens who perform adult sexual themed shows in front of kids. The Biden admin supports this.”

Underneath the Manny’s photo with Mrs. Biden in the Libs of TikTok tweet is another photo from a different pro-LGBT Instagram account (“sweetestmilksf”) showing a drag queen posing with a bunch of young children, along with an adult dressed as the Easter Bunny. In the space of just a few years, establishment Democrats have fully embraced the idea that homosexual drag queens – who in their adult “drag show” performances usually revel in crude sexual humor – are appropriate role models for innocent kids.

The August 6 Libs of TikTok tweet about Jill Biden was viewed by 1.1 million people at press time.

The first lady avoided publicizing her appearance with the “drag queens” on her social media posts, perhaps because it was a campaign event.

In June, Mrs. Biden held a Democrat fundraiser at Manny’s. Politico reporter Dustin Gardiner quoted her at the event as saying about the 2024 election:

“Remember how hard it was last time? This time, it’s going to be even harder… The fight for freedom doesn’t end. This is the most important election of our lives”.

BlackPressUSA reported: “Founder Manny Yekutiel introduced the first lady. ‘Dr. Biden chose to visit Manny’s today because San Francisco matters,’ he said. ‘We are the crucible of civic life in this country. We make [s–t] happen.’”

“I am here in San Francisco because San Francisco matters” Biden said at the fundraiser, according to BlackPressUSA, reporting that “individuals paid from $100-$250 a plate to attend”.

Republicans and conservatives predictably panned the latest FLOTUS San Francisco political trip and her appearance with drag queens: “They’re united in their quest to indoctrinate the children of America into the ways of deviant behavior,” tweeted “First Words”.

“Meanwhile, the White House ignores these people of San Francisco”, tweeted “TaraBull” alongside a photo of a crowded homeless encampment on a city sidewalk, with cars driving by. “Jill really has her priorities straight”.