Serious allegations have arisen against multiple members of the contentious Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), including its founder, Basil Fernando, a Sri Lankan national who fled the country and landed in Hong Kong.

Reportedly, Basil Fernando fled Sri Lanka due to intelligence agency scrutiny and profited by disseminating falsehoods targeting anti-militancy and anti-terror organizations, as well as several nations including Bangladesh, China, India, and Sri Lanka. Although headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong, media accounts suggest that AHRC operates covertly as a front for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and maintains connections with Uyghur militants in China’s Xinjiang province.

According to Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, an internationally recognized counterterrorism expert and Blitz editor, the Uyghur organization East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) is linked to violence and terrorism. ETIM has executed numerous jihadist attacks, receiving funds from Al Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban. It maintains ties with the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), an Al Qaeda-linked militant group present across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia.

ETIM’s involvement in plots against Chinese and non-Chinese targets, including a 2006 scheme to abduct a Chinese diplomat in Pakistan, has been documented. Although designated a terrorist organization by the US in 2002, ETIM’s late leader, Hasan Mahsum, denied links to Al Qaeda or the Taliban, asserting no intention to target the United States. However, evidence indicates Hasan Mahsum’s direct connection to Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

AHRC entangled in allegations of sexual misconduct

Upon arriving in Hong Kong, Basil Fernando purportedly used AHRC as a cash source. Allegedly, he recruited individuals like Nilantha Ilangamuwa, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, and others, employing females from Pakistan and Sri Lanka as interns with enticing salaries.

Nilantha Ilangamuwa, an AHRC member and editor of the controversial site Sri Lanka Guardian, allegedly lured and sexually abused a woman named Rabab Fizah, whom he had promised an internship. Ilangamuwa reportedly exploited Fizah to gather classified information from targeted individuals in exchange for sex. Instances of these encounters were covertly filmed by AHRC members and later used for blackmail.

Despite evidence of Nilantha Ilangamuwa’s involvement in spreading falsehoods about India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and his attempts to strain Bangladesh-India relations, his wife currently holds a teaching position at an Indian university.

It may be mentioned here that in a number of investigative reports in Blitz, it was stated, the reprehensible actions of an entity called the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and its network of criminals spanning the globe, including terrorists, militants, jihadists, money launderers, arms and drug dealers, and human traffickers, have caught the attention of intelligence agencies in Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, India, and several other countries. This comes in the wake of investigative reports published by Blitz that have brought to light the scandalous behavior of AHRC officials Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman and Nilantha Ilangamuwa. In the midst of these revelations, Blitz’s investigative journalists have also uncovered initial information about additional members of this nefarious criminal group.

Credible sources indicate that Nilantha Ilangamuwa has been collaborating with the infamous D-Company led by terror kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, aiding in the trafficking of drugs to various Western countries through Sri Lankan ports. Notably, Nilantha Ilangamuwa has positioned himself as an official within the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SPA).

The Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), an organization with dubious intentions and activities, has been linked to an alarming scheme of espionage against China. It is alleged that the AHRC brings groups of females from various countries to Hong Kong as interns, only to deploy them later in sinister espionage activities directed against the Asian giant. But this shocking revelation is merely the tip of the iceberg. Digging deeper, the AHRC is also found to be directly involved in money-laundering operations, concealed under the garb of a casino business. This dual involvement in both espionage and financial crime illustrates a complex and troubling pattern that aligns the AHRC with some of the most malignant forces operating on the international stage. The convergence of these activities under the umbrella of a purported human rights organization not only shatters its façade of integrity but also unveils a nefarious agenda that could destabilize diplomatic relations and undermine regional security.