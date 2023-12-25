Bangladesh Nationalist Party plans to attack military camps and convoys from December 29

At the directives of convicted fugitive terrorist Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is taking preparations of attacking military convoys and temporary camps from December 29 night with remote-controlled explosives fitted in motorcycles and light-weight vehicles.

It may be mentioned here that, from December 29, army will be deployed throughout the country to ensure law and order during January 7 general elections.

According to a credible foreign intelligence source, at the initiative of BNP, an expert explosive maker of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has entered Bangladesh on December 19 via Nepal-India-Bangladesh border. Name of the explosive maker is identified as Awlad Khan, age 54 of Pashtun tribe. Awlad Khan got training of explosive making from Afghanistan and was actively involved in a number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Earlier it was reported in Blitz, at the directives of Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who is a convicted terrorist on run the party, which is termed as Tier-III terrorist organization by US courts have established contact with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the target of buying dozens of remote-controlled high-power explosives with the notorious target of disrupting the election through series of terrorist acts.

It was also reported in this newspaper quoting a source in Manila stating at the directives of Tarique Rahman, on November 8, 2023, a senior leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party contacted a TTP kingpin over Telegram apps and requested remote-controlled explosives for “unseating the un-Islamic government” in Bangladesh.

It is further learnt that the consignment of remote-controlled explosives may reach Bangladesh via Bangladesh-Myanmar border with active collaboration of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

The source further said, instead of sending remote-controlled explosives, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) may send one of its bomb experts to Bangladesh and as per arrangement, this bomb-maker would enter Bangladesh under the guise of tourist via Nepal. It may be mentioned here that while Al Qaeda succeeded in establishing hidden bases within mountainous areas in Nepal, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan also succeeded in establishing is minor footprint in the country. Such groups of TTP comprise 5-7 members.

Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman, during a recent phone call urged Paresh Baruah, a convicted terrorist on run and elder of a separatist group named United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) to take “revenge” on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and leaders of ruling Awami League for “destroying” ULFA and dismantling its “strategic bases” in Bangladesh.

Last week, during a deadliest terror attack on Pakistani security forces, TTP used over 100 kg explosives that killed 23 soldiers. Six terrorists linked to Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) rammed an explosive-laden truck into the security post in Dera Ismail Khan in the South Waziristan tribal district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) SP Asif Mehmud, over 100 kg of explosives were used in the terror attack. 23 soldiers were killed and 30 others were injured in the massive attack. The assault was followed by a series of blasts, as militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate and carried out a subsequent suicide bombing. “The resulting explosion caused the building to collapse, resulting in multiple casualties.

Few days ago, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s ambassador to The United Nations formally notified the UN Security Council (UNSC) that it has “clear evidence” that the terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is backed by “our main adversary” and has been given a free hand to attack the country.

On September 1, 2010, the United States designated the TTP as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and identified Hakimullah Mehsud and Wali ur-Rehman as specially designated global terrorists. The designation of the TTP as an FTO makes it a crime to provide support or to do business with the group and also allows the US to freeze its assets. The US State Department also issued a US$5 million reward for information on the two individuals’ locations.

In January 2011, the British government moved to classify the TTP as a banned terrorist organization under its Terrorism Act 2000. In July 2011, the Canadian government also added the TTP to its list of banned terrorist organizations.