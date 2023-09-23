Bangladesh’s strive for democratic elections amid international skepticism

In a climate rife with international scrutiny, the forthcoming general elections in Bangladesh have found themselves at the center of a global debate. Several Western countries, most notably the United States, have raised questions about the electoral process in Bangladesh, casting a shadow of doubt over its legitimacy even before the Election Commission has unveiled the official schedule.

The European Union (EU) added fuel to the fire when it declared that it would not be sending an election observation mission to Bangladesh. Nabila Massrali, the spokesperson for the EU, elaborated on this decision during an interview with France 24, stating that the move was based on assessments from independent experts. These experts have expressed apprehensions that the elections may not conform to international standards.

Interestingly, a letter from Charles Whiteley, the EU’s ambassador in Dhaka, to Bangladesh’s chief election commissioner cited financial limitations as one of the reasons for the absence of an observation team. When Massrali was questioned about this seeming inconsistency, she clarified that the decision was a culmination of both budgetary issues and the evaluations conducted by an independent inquiry mission that visited Bangladesh between July 6 and 22.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the United States Department of State recently made a significant policy shift by announcing visa restrictions on certain individuals in Bangladesh. These individuals are believed to be undermining the democratic electoral process in the country. The restrictions are not limited to any particular group and include members from law enforcement agencies, political parties, and even the judiciary. This development was articulated in a press release by Matthew Millar, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, who emphasized America’s commitment to fostering free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

In response to these international developments, Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, stated that the government remains unfazed by the U.S. visa restrictions and emphasized Bangladesh’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections. Similarly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asserted that any attempts, whether domestic or international, to disrupt the elections would not be tolerated by the people of Bangladesh.

The media landscape has also played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative surrounding the elections. The ruling Awami League has been criticized for its inability to effectively counter international propaganda. Instead of proactively addressing these issues, some within the party have reportedly resorted to ghostwriting articles in both local and international media, a strategy that has spectacularly backfired. Meanwhile, opposition parties have successfully published content in reputable newspapers like The New York Times, thereby influencing international opinion on Bangladesh’s political situation.

The term “international standards” has been frequently cited in discussions about the elections in Bangladesh, but its meaning remains ambiguous. Each country has its unique democratic processes and electoral systems, and critics argue that Western nations are attempting to impose their own interpretations of democracy and governance on countries in the Global South, often for their own geopolitical gains.

As Bangladesh gears up for its general elections, the international focus on its democratic processes has intensified. While financial constraints and expert evaluations have influenced the EU’s decision to abstain from sending an observation team, the U.S. has taken a more assertive stance by implementing visa restrictions. Amid this international scrutiny, Bangladesh’s domestic political scene is also fraught with challenges, including the need to counter propaganda effectively. As the date for the elections draws closer, it remains to be seen how these international and domestic elements will ultimately impact the electoral process and its outcomes.