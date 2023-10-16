BBC celebrates Hamas pogrom on Israel

In a shocking revelation, former BBC correspondent John Sergeant has refused to label Hamas as a terrorist organization, downplaying their actions against Israelis as not constituting terrorism. The contentious statement, “slitting babies’ throats is not terrorism,” has sparked outrage. Additionally, journalists from BBC’s Arabic service have been accused of celebrating Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israeli civilians.

A tweet liked by BBC Arabic journalist Aya Hossam claimed that kidnapping Israeli civilians was justifiable, asserting that every member of the “Zionist entity” had been part of the army and hence were legitimate targets. The tweet further suggested that referring to Israeli civilians as “civilians” was inappropriate, dehumanizing them as no more than animals and pets.

Sally Nabil, another BBC Arabic correspondent, reportedly endorsed tweets that celebrated the violent attacks on Israelis, describing them as acts of the “Palestinian resistance” surprising the “Israeli occupier” with a high-quality operation. This is despite the fact that the attacks led to the deaths of around 1,400 people.

Notably, the BBC has faced criticism for its refusal to designate Hamas as a terrorist group, choosing instead to use the term “militants.” The organization has cited the term “impartiality” as the reason behind this decision, yet critics argue that this policy is not consistently applied, especially when it comes to reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to watchdog group CAMERA, these recent disclosures about BBC Arabic employees align with the network’s controversial coverage during the conflict. The group has accused the BBC of whitewashing the deliberate targeting of Jewish civilians and failing to apply consistent editorial standards across all its language services.

Amid the escalating tension, a report from Blitz indicates that after the recent Hamas attacks in Israel, there have been concerning developments in terms of potential weapon purchases and donations to support terrorist activities. The report suggests that various groups across Asia, America, and Europe are allegedly collecting funds to aid Hamas and other terrorist organizations, potentially posing a significant security threat. It has been alleged that several leaders of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are actively involved in attempting to supply missiles and nerve agents to Palestinian groups, raising further security concerns.

The gravity of these reported activities underscores the urgent need for international attention and cooperation to prevent the escalation of violence and ensure the safety and security of all affected regions.

Meanwhile, according to Blitz report, following the 10/7 Hamas pogrom in Israel targeting Israelis, Americans, Europeans, and foreigners, as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) prepares for ground operations, a mysterious message was received by an Indian national from a Yemeni number +92965-49-74627 where the Yemeni side shared several pictures of drone-borne explosives and said they were looking for buying 1,000 pieces.

Quoting a source, Blitz report said, “Palestinians” in various countries in Asia, America, and Europe are collecting donations to help Hamas and other terrorist groups buy weapons and explosives to “effectively counter” Israeli IDF’s ground operation. They are also sending messages to wealthy Arabs seeking “urgent funds”.

It further said to have learned that “Palestinians” are contacting people in Jordan as well as Chechnya with the request of facilitating the purchase of weapons and explosives and ensuring a “safe delivery method” of these items.

Several leaders of Pakistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also reportedly trying to buy and transport short and long-range missiles to Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups. They also are searching for sources of nerve agents, mostly from East European nations.

To our understanding, this matter bears significant security concern as the sender of the message must have been extremely desperate to buy such items on an urgent basis. It is also possible that the Yemeni terrorists are contacting several possible supply sources in several countries, including some jihadist groups in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJ&K).