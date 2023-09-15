Marianna Spring, the BBC’s “specialist disinformation correspondent”, has found herself at the center of controversy after it was revealed that she misrepresented her professional background on her résumé in an attempt to secure a position with Coda Story in 2018. This revelation has raised questions about her credibility as a journalist and has sparked discussions about the nature of her reporting on disinformation.

Résumé misrepresentation

In a recent report by The New European on September 6, 2023, it was revealed that Marianna Spring had fabricated details on her résumé when applying for a position at Coda Story, a media outlet known for its investigative journalism. Spring falsely claimed to have worked alongside BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford during the reporting of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The claim, which suggested a close working relationship with Rainsford, was proven to be untrue.

Natalia Antelava, the editor-in-chief of Coda Story, quickly discovered Spring’s misrepresentation and confronted her about it. Spring admitted her wrongdoing, offering an apology and acknowledging her “awful misjudgment”. Despite this, her application was rejected, with Antelava stating that Spring’s claim of being a “brilliant reporter” with integrity was contradicted by her actions.

Résumé misrepresentation is a serious offense in the United Kingdom, Spring’s country of birth. Under the 2006 Fraud Act, individuals who exaggerate their qualifications with the intent to secure employment can face substantial fines and even a prison sentence of up to 10 years. While it remains unclear whether legal action will be taken in this case, the seriousness of résumé misrepresentation cannot be underestimated.

Welcome to BBC Verify! I chatted to BBC Breakfast about it. Everything from interrogating social media feeds using undercover accounts and investigating real-world impact of mistruths, hate and conspiracy movements to piecing together what’s happening with satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/4OoaiCd4ah — Marianna Spring (@mariannaspring) May 22, 2023

Despite her past misrepresentation, Marianna Spring’s career has flourished in the years following her failed application to Coda Story. She went on to join BBC’s flagship political program, Newsnight, and was later promoted to the role of “specialist disinformation correspondent” in March 2020. This promotion coincided with the UK government’s imposition of lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring’s reporting on disinformation has drawn both praise and criticism. She has been at the forefront of efforts to address and combat the spread of misinformation, particularly regarding pandemic-related issues such as lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine distribution. Her reporting often relied on sources like the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a NATO state-funded organization.

The revelation about Spring’s résumé misrepresentation emerged shortly after The Guardian published a profile that praised her work in “battling cranks, extremists, and Elon Musk”. However, the profile ended on a critical note, questioning why Spring primarily focused on citizen-led disinformation rather than addressing disinformation propagated by governments or powerful organizations.

Marianna Spring’s résumé misrepresentation has raised serious questions about her integrity as a journalist and her ability to report on disinformation credibly. While she has achieved significant success in her career, this incident has cast a shadow over her professional reputation. It serves as a reminder of the importance of honesty and transparency in journalism, particularly in the field of disinformation reporting, where trust and credibility are paramount.