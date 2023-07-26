Belarus President Lukashenko struggles to contain Wagner’s threat to Poland

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed difficulty in restraining Wagner mercenaries from launching attacks on Poland, as he disclosed during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. Lukashenko’s remarks come after Warsaw accused Moscow of collaborating with Wagner and Minsk to destabilize Eastern Europe.

During the meeting, Lukashenko revealed that the Wagner group expressed interest in traveling westwards, specifically to Warsaw and Rzeszow. He presented Putin with a map, claiming it depicted Poland’s alleged plan to attack Belarus. In response, Putin issued a warning, stating that an attack on Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.

Poland, in response to the potential threat, has deployed additional troops to its border and is closely monitoring the activities of Wagner fighters in Belarus, where they have been providing training to Belarusian special forces.

The presence of the Wagner group in Belarus has raised concerns among analysts who speculate that the Kremlin might be using this situation to create a “false flag” incident as a pretext to justify an attack on Poland.

Recently, the Hajun Project, a Belarusian NGO, reported that the 10th column of Wagner fighters had entered Belarus, consisting of ten vehicles, including trucks and minivans.

Following their meeting, Putin and Lukashenko were seen together at a cathedral in St. Petersburg, engaging with seemingly adoring bystanders. This was a notable departure from Putin’s usual practice of maintaining distance from ordinary Russians. Analysts suggest that Putin’s public appearance was aimed at reaffirming his popularity among the general populace, particularly after the Wagner incident in June, which raised concerns among the Russian elite.

Putin’s cautious approach to COVID-19 also shifted during the event. When asked about his concerns regarding the virus, he emphasized that people’s well-being takes precedence over quarantine measures.

The situation remains tense, with the international community closely monitoring developments in the region, particularly in light of the potential risks posed by the presence of the Wagner group near Poland’s borders.