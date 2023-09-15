Biden team can’t silence Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler

It seems, members of the Biden administration have gone insane and are now intensifying their attacks on Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler clearly with the agenda of silencing him. According to media reports, on September 13, 2023, Hunter Biden’s legal team has filed a federal lawsuit in California against Garrett Ziegler for the “crime” of publishing an online database of hundreds of thousands of emails, photos, videos and documents from US President Joe Biden’s scandal-plagued son’s ‘Laptop From Hell’.

Ironically that laptop, systematized by the researchers, amounts to Hunter Biden’s meticulous documentation of his and his family’s activities which according to the Marco Polo report includes 459 violations of law. That treasure trove of evidence has been reported by international media and US independent media while being covered up by US corporate and social media, not to mention the US Department of Justice.

1. TWITTER FILES: PART 7 The FBI & the Hunter Biden Laptop How the FBI & intelligence community discredited factual information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings both after and *before* The New York Post revealed the contents of his laptop on October 14, 2020 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 19, 2022

“Since approximately December 2020, Defendant Ziegler, Defendant ICU and their ‘team’ of volunteers and independent contractors have spent countless hours accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own and that they claim to have obtained from hacking into Plaintiff’s iPhone data and from scouring a copy of the hard drive of what they claim to be Plaintiff’s ‘laptop’ computer”, the lawsuit states.

Hunter Biden and his attorneys argue this is a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, California’s Computer Data Access and Fraud Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law.

Garrett Ziegler, in an interview with independent journalist Emerald Robinson, said Winston & Strawn, the law firm that filed the suit in US District Court for the Central District of California, “should be embarrassed of themselves. This lawsuit isn’t worth the paper it’s written on”.

“I just am offended that they keep underestimating us, as if we hadn’t gone through every one of their potential legal arguments before we released the report. That’s why we didn’t put the genitalia of the Biden family in our report”, Ziegler said. “They’re gonna get burned again”.

In comments to Insider, Garrett Ziegler said he did not hack into anything but accessed an iPhone backup through information on the laptop. He said he obtained the data “directly from someone who got the copy from the laptop shop owner”, referring to former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Garrett Ziegler said in a statement to CBS News that neither he nor Marco Polo “have been served with a lawsuit — but the one I read this morning out of the Central District of California should embarrass Winston & Strawn LLP. Apart from the numerous state and federal laws and regulations which protect authors like me and the publishing that Marco Polo does, it’s not lost on us that Joe’s son filed this SLAPP one day after a so-called Impeachment Inquiry into his father was announced”.

[SLAPP is defined by Wikipedia as “strategic litigation against public participation intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition”].

The lawsuit painted Ziegler as “a zealot who has waged a sustained, unhinged and obsessed campaign against Plaintiff and the entire Biden family for more than two years”. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Giuliani received a copy of the laptop’s contents from John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop where Hunter Biden abandoned the laptop.

Hunter Biden’s legal team also has filed a lawsuit against Mac Isaac, who has said he did nothing wrong.

Hunter Biden has sued former White House aide Garrett Ziegler. He calls Ziegler "a zealot who has waged a sustained, unhinged and obsessed campaign" against him. Lawsuit here: https://t.co/pyu1i8jIHb — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, media reports in 2020 said the father of the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop who came into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop said he attempted to turn the laptop into the FBI during the summer of 2019 but was turned away.

The FBI did not return for the laptop until months later during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, the shop owner’s lawyer told investigative reporter John Solomon.

Brian Della Rocca, the attorney for shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, provided a detailed timeline to Just The News.

A man claiming to be Hunter Biden dropped off three laptops on April 12, 2019 to Mac Isaac’s shop to be repaired, and returned two days later with an external hard drive. The man believed to be Hunter Biden eventually abandoned one of the laptops and the external hard drive without paying for them.

• Mac Isaac’s father, a retired Air Force colonel, first tried to provide a copy of the laptop to an FBI office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in summer 2019, but the bureau turned him away.

• FBI agents from Albuquerque contacted the father in October 2019, as impeachment proceedings were ongoing in Washington, to discuss the laptop and then to interview the younger Mac Isaac in Delaware. A few weeks later, FBI agents in Delaware seized the original laptop from Mac Isaac.

• On Oct. 13 of this year, Hunter Biden’s attorney contacted Mac Isaac to discuss the hard drive and followed up with an email but no further action.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski also turned over documents and other materials during an FBI interview.

Della Rocca also slammed major media and politicians who are questioning Mac Isaac’s motives, including the false assertion that he is somehow engaged in a Russian disinformation campaign.

Following is Della Rocca’s statement in full:

I represent John Paul Mac Isaac, the Mac repair shop owner in Wilmington, Delaware who unwittingly became the target of a smear campaign by doing what he thought was right. John Paul is not a right-wing fanatic nor is he a Russian hacker.

By way of background, John Paul has owned his shop for over ten years now. Prior to that, John Paul was the “Lead Genius” at the Apple Store in Littleton, Colorado and New Castle, Delaware. Once, while employed by Apple, he found himself in a situation where, while fixing a customer’s iMac, he came across seemingly illegal material. He followed protocol and contacted the authorities. No one questioned John Paul’s ethics then.

Fast-forward to April 12, 2019 when a man claiming to be Hunter Biden walked into his shop.

While John Paul was pleased that someone of Hunter Biden’s notoriety was in his shop, he did not question why Hunter Biden was there. In fact, Hunter Biden had been referred to John Paul’s shop. John Paul is well respected in the community and it would not have been uncommon for his patrons to refer others to his shop. John Paul provided a solution for one of Hunter Biden’s three laptops on the spot. Another laptop was a complete write-off but the third laptop required more significant intervention. That laptop remained in the shop with John Paul. Hunter Biden returned two days later with an external hard drive to which John Paul would transfer the information.

According to John Paul, recovering the data was difficult because of the significant liquid damage to the drive. He would boot the computer and transfer as much as he could before the computer shut down. Then, he would boot up the computer again, verify what was copied, and then transfer more data until the computer shut down again. This process repeated several times. During this process, John Paul saw certain pieces of information but, at the time, he did not think anything of it. Instead, John Paul completed the work and contacted Hunter Biden to let him know. Hunter Biden never responded. As requested by Hunter Biden, a secure payment request was sent in an email but was never paid. John Paul contacted him at least one more time but Hunter Biden never responded. The policy of the shop is that items not picked up within 90 days of the completion of the services will be treated as abandoned property.

Around mid-July of 2019, news of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with the Ukraine were coming more into focus and John Paul started to get uncomfortable with the information he had seen. He was unsure if the hard drive contained information pertinent to the legal investigation.

At that point, he reached out to his father, a retired Colonel in the US Air Force, for advice about what he should do. They both decided that going to the FBI and handing over the Mac and the drive was their best course of action. Soon thereafter, John Paul’s father took a copy of the hard drive to an FBI field office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The FBI turned John Paul’s father away.

Then, in mid-October of 2019, an FBI Agent reached out to Colonel Mac Isaac and wanted to discuss the Mac and drive. At that point, Colonel Mac Isaac passed along John Paul’s contact information. The FBI then reached out to John Paul and met him at his house to discuss John Paul’s concerns. On December 9, 2019, the FBI served a Subpoena on John Paul for the computer, the hard drive, and all related paperwork. He willingly gave it to the FBI and was happy to see it go.

Out of an abundance of caution, John Paul made a copy of the drive in case he was ever thrown under the bus as a result of what he knew. As John Paul watched the impeachment trial, he wondered why there was no reference to the information he had provided to the FBI. As a result, starting in February of 2020 and until July of 2020, John Paul reached out to several members of Congress to notify them of what he had in his possession. His requests fell on deaf ears.

Out of frustration, in the beginning of September, John Paul reached out to someone he thought would be able to provide the information directly to the President. That person was Rudy Giuliani. A day after John Paul reached out to Giuliani’s office, Robert Costello, Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, contacted John Paul to discuss the information and John Paul’s concerns.

On September 24, 2020, John Paul then submitted information about the drive to Senator Ron Johnson through the whistleblower link on Senator Johnson’s website. After that submission and while Giuliani’s office was still trying to verify the information, Senator Johnson released the senate report on the Biden business dealings. As we all know, prior to the New York Post’s exposé, rumors began to circulate about the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Those rumors did not start with John Paul. We believe, due to the timing of the rumors, that the information may have been leaked by Senator Johnson’s office. Then, when Rudy Giuliani released the information to the New York Post, that is when John Paul’s life as a respected part of the Wilmington, Delaware community changed.