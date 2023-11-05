Biden wants to reward Hamas with ceasefire without return of hostages

Although following October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, the Palestinian mega-terror outfit has taken over 224 people hostages which includes men, women, children and even bred-fed infants and showing no sign of returning them to their families, US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are making frantic bids in almost pressuring Israel in either declaring a ceasefire or do the same by using a different terminology as “humanitarian pause”. According to experts, any ceasefire or pause would only grant opportunity to Hamas and Palestinian terrorists in regaining strength and return with “October 7” patterned repeated pogrom in Israel.

On November 4, 2023, Biden told reporters that progress had been made on securing so-called “humanitarian pause” in the fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

When asked if any progress had been made on the issue, Biden replied “yes” as he left a church in Delaware. He did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, according to Israel National News – Arutz Sheva, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Israel, said at a press conference that more needs to be done to protect civilians in Gaza. He pushed for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the potential release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later made clear that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza without the release of the hostages being held by Hamas.

“The goal of our enemies is the destruction of the State of Israel. I tell you, and I tell them – our enemies will fail. They will be defeated. We will not let up until victory, until the goals we set are achieved – the elimination of Hamas, the return of our hostages and the return of security to our citizens and our children”, Netanyahu stated.

Boris Johnson expresses solidarity with Israel

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with British lone soldiers serving in the IDF in Jerusalem on November 5, 2023 morning.

Johnson heard from the soldiers of their backgrounds, how some had come to Israel to volunteer immediately after the Hamas massacre of October 7 and how others have been serving in the IDF reserves and were called up when Hamas launched the current war against Israel.

“I’m here to express my strong solidarity with Israel, the people of Israel”, the former Prime Minister said.

“The key point that I wanted to make is just how strongly I disagree with those who try to make some kind of moral equivalence between what you are doing and what the terrorists are doing”, he told the soldiers.

In response to a question by Israel National News – Arutz Sheva about the anti-Israel bias seen in British media coverage of the Hamas massacre and the subsequent war, Johnson said: “The important thing is for people like me who care about this issue to get across what we know to be the truth. That’s why I’m here”.

“I just want to underline the absolute moral distinction I see between what Israel is trying to do – not always with perfect success. Of course, like any army, like any armed forces, Israel will make mistakes and there will be suffering. But as far as I can see, the Israel armed forces, the IDF, have been put in that appalling position by Hamas terrorists. And for us in the outside world, I think we really have to respect the right of Israel to make sure that this type of terrorist attack cannot happen again. We’ve got to hope that it’s done as sensitively and as carefully as possible, but it’s got to be done”, he said.