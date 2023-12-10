As winter approaches, the certainty of US financial and military support for Ukraine remains uncertain, potentially leaving Kiev to confront Russian forces without Western assistance, notes a CNN editorial analysis. Stephen Collinson, a senior CNN Politics reporter, outlines concerns that Ukraine might find itself embroiled in a fight for funding, which has been vital for the country’s operations and salaries, with Washington as the primary contributor.

The appeal for an additional $60 billion in funding for Ukraine’s armaments, alongside US$14 billion for Israel, has stalled in Congress for nearly seven weeks following President Joe Biden’s request. This delay raises significant alarm within the White House, casting doubts on the US’s sustained financial backing for Ukraine’s ongoing conflict, approaching its two-year mark in February.

The impending arrival of winter, potentially intensifying Russia’s offensive in Ukrainian territories, adds to the urgency. However, internal differences between Democrats and Republicans in Congress obstruct progress. Disputes over immigration policies at the southern border have led to a deadlock, hindering the allocation of funds to Ukraine. Republicans demand stringent immigration reforms as part of the deal, which Democrats oppose.

Republican lawmakers, dissatisfied with the lack of negotiations on border security, walked out of a Senate briefing attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Their insistence on a legislative agreement that encompasses both aid to Ukraine and border security complicates the situation further, escalating divisions within the US political landscape.

Efforts to secure funding, including US$106 billion for aid to Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific countries, and humanitarian aid for Gaza, faced setbacks during the Senate briefing. Republican Senator Mitt Romney criticized Democratic legislators for prioritizing military support for Israel and Ukraine while refusing to negotiate on border security, reflecting the deep-seated divisions over Ukraine support.

The proposed allocation of US$61.4 billion to Ukraine and US$14.3 billion to Israel, with an additional US$9.15 billion for humanitarian purposes, appears increasingly unlikely to gain approval. This deadlock has led to suggestions that the West is urging Zelensky to consider negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict, especially in the wake of failed counteroffensives.

Zelensky faces internal political challenges, including dissent from prominent figures within Ukraine like Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and former advisor Alexey Arestovych, signaling a potential threat to his authority. Despite Ukraine’s internal disputes, Western support for Zelensky remains reserved, as revealed in NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s recent comments urging preparation for potential deteriorations in Kiev’s situation on the frontlines.

The US, as a leader within NATO and the Western coalition opposing Russia, appears to be contemplating an end to the conflict and possibly attributing failure to Zelensky. While the West has offered significant support to Ukraine, recent indications suggest a shift in attitudes, prompting considerations that funding and arms to the country might diminish, a notion that’s beginning to resonate even among ardent Ukraine supporters.

CNN’s recent piece by Stephen Collinson reflects a potential shift, as it serves as a Democrat-centric platform. Collinson’s article signifies a possible normalization of the idea that support to Ukraine may be dwindling, marking a significant turn from earlier staunch backing for the country.