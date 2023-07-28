Bill Stevenson, ex-husband of Jill Biden breaks silence

Bill Stevenson, ex-husband of America’s First Lady Jill Biden finally broke his silence in an interview with Newsmax TV on July 26, 2023 where he termed the Biden family as “Biden crime family”. Stevenson claims, President Joe Biden’s administration is going after former President Donald Trump the way the Bidens targeted him during his divorce from Jill decades ago.

In August 2020, British newspaper Daily Mail in a report said, Joe Biden and his wife Jill have lied to the world for more than 40 years about how they started dating — they actually had an affair that broke up her first marriage, her first husband claims. And the whole story the Bidens tell about how the presidential candidate fell in love with Jill after a blind date is completely made up, Bill Stevenson told Daily Mail in an exclusive interview.

He told Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly: “Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me, and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems. I looked at Frankie, and I said, ‘Are you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge of US$8,200”.

“Delaware is a small state. Joe Biden is like the prince of Delaware in a way, right? Very powerful. You think that he essentially ordered this?” Greg Kelly asked.

Stevenson said, “I not only think it, but I know it”, going on to claim that he “could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it”.

Greg Kelly highlighted the parallels between Stevenson’s case and Hunter Biden’s ongoing tax case, pointing out that Biden has been charged with two misdemeanor counts for US$2.2 million in unpaid taxes, while Stevenson and his brother faced two felonies for just over US$8,000 in unpaid taxes.

“It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump right now, and that’s why I came to you”, said Stevenson. “He is doing the exact same thing”.

“I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another”, he continued.

“I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country”, Stevenson noted further. “This is why I’ve come forward.

“This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it”, he added.

Earlier reports noted that Jill Biden is playing an outsized role in her husband’s administration, mostly to protect him.

Sources claimed that Jill Biden is wielding quite a bit of influence over Joe Biden’s decisions as she participates directly in vetting administration officials, sitting in meetings, protecting her husband from long events, and many other duties that appear to shield her husband from handling too much on his own.

“Jill Biden’s reported influence in the White House comes as Joe Biden has been scrutinized for being led off stage by the first lady, and appearing to be physically led away from reporters’ questions. Jill Biden has been appearing frequently at public events and plans to hit the campaign trail going into the 2024 election”, the Financial Times reported.

British newspaper The Guardian reported similar details in a separate report, noting that Jill Biden is “running the show”:

In an interview with David Muir, President Biden was asked about a second run, and he joked, “I gotta call [Jill] and find out”. He was kidding, but there is some truth behind his wife’s influence. A former senior adviser told Politico,

“She is always his final gut check”.

A former advisor to the Head of State shared, “She is usually in the room when senior campaign staff is presenting a strategy to her husband. She will ask questions. But she never weighs in on the decision”.