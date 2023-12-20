BNP chalks dangerous terrorist plot on thirty-first night

While Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now taking all-out preparations for obstructing the January 7 general election and according to media reports shall begin campaigns on December 22, 2023 to dissuade voters from casting ballots on January 7, according to a credible source, BNP is also plotting series of terrorist attacks on December 31 night copying similar actions of terrorist entities such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier it was revealed that at the directives of Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who is a convicted terrorist on run the party, which is termed as Tier-III terrorist organization by US courts have established contact with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the target of buying dozens of remote-controlled high-power explosives with the notorious target of disrupting the election through series of terrorist acts.

According to a Manila-based source, at the directives of Tarique Rahman, on November 8, 2023, a senior leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party contacted a TTP kingpin over Telegram apps and requested remote-controlled explosives for “unseating the un-Islamic government” in Bangladesh.

It is further learnt that the consignment of remote-controlled explosives may reach Bangladesh via Bangladesh-Myanmar border with active collaboration of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

The source further said, instead of sending remote-controlled explosives, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) may send one of its bomb experts to Bangladesh and as per arrangement, this bomb-maker would enter Bangladesh under the guise of tourist via Nepal. It may be mentioned here that while Al Qaeda succeeded in establishing hidden bases within mountainous areas in Nepal, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan also succeeded in establishing is minor footprint in the country. Such groups of TTP comprise 5-7 members.

Meanwhile, media reports said, from December 22, BNP and like-minded political forces, including Jamaat-e-Islami (Jamaat) shall launch massive campaigns to dissuade voters from casting ballots on January 7, as there already is signs of people willing to cast votes defying boycott calls of BNP, Jamaat and other election boycotting parties.

Media reports said, election boycotting BNP and its allies shall open the campaign with distribution of leaflets “to discourage voters from going to the polling centers so that the election can be proved to be a “lopsided contest” locally and internationally”.

The BNP’s top leaders held several virtual meetings with the party’s former and prospective MP candidates to draw up the campaign strategy.

“Amid hartals and blockades, public engagement programs like distribution of leaflets or social media campaigns will be carried out to discourage voters from going to the polling centers,” a BNP standing committee member wishing not to be named told The Daily Star.

BNP sources told The Daily Star when the movement would reach its peak at the end of December, the party may urge the people not to go to offices, and not to operate personal vehicles and factories.

“A non-cooperation movement may start from the end of December. However, the decision is yet to be finalized”, a senior BNP leader told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, according to a source in London, at the call of Tarique Rahman, wealthy leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party have started donating for party’s upcoming anti-vote campaign as well as terrorist plot on December 31 night and before and after the January 7 general election. Amongst these funders is a BNP leader, who runs a private television channel in Dhaka, has donated BDT 50 million for BNP’s anti-vote campaign and subversive activities.

Family members of a convicted war criminal from Chattogram (Chittagong) district has pledged to donate BDT 100 million, which shall reach Tarique Rahman via Dubai. Additionally, wealthy leaders and activists of BNP are also sending large amount of donations to Tarique Rahman.

It is further learnt, Tarique Rahman has instructed his representatives in Washington, London and few more European capitals to contact local PR firms as well as media outlets to run articles and reports targeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and key figures in the government, law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Tarique also has requested former US diplomats William B Milam and Jon Danilowicz to “expedite” communications with the members of US Senate and Congress and persuade them in joining BNP’s efforts of toppling Awami League government.

BNP asks Ansar Al Islam to launch suicide attacks

At the directives of Tarique Rahman, his business partner and friend Giasuddin Mamun and confidante named Mia Nuruddin Opu and few more BNP men are holding meetings with jailed leaders of Ansar Al Islam and offering them financial support for launching suicide attacks targeting candidates of Awami League as well as foreign nationals – particularly Russian, Chinese and Indian in Bangladesh.

It is also learnt, some local jihadist outfits with connections with international terror outfits such as Al Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) also are trying to involve these elements in BNP’s anti-Awami League plot. It may be mentioned here that during the past few years, Al Qaeda and Islamic State have succeeded in establishing several sleeper cells in India, which are maintaining connections with Bangladesh-based terrorist groups.

© Illegally copying and republishing this report, including image, without giving due credit and providing backlink is strictly prohibited and shall be deemed as violation of DMCA.