BNP pledges to recognize Myanmar’s National Unity Government

Ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has already been termed as Tier-III terrorist organization by a number of courts in the United States shows signs of impatience in returning to power as the party recently has pledged to recognize Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) while it also has pledged to reduce Bangladesh’s existing economic and defense cooperation with China and India. It may be mentioned here that, leaders of NUG are unwilling to allow return of Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

Commenting on Rohingya issue, an analyst in Washington said, for Bangladesh, the only option for finding solution to the Rohingya issue would be push back, unless military junta immediately agrees to takeback their citizen. The international community has already widely condemned the military junta; a National Unity Government (NUG) representing an alliance of the ousted democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi and of the ethnic minorities of Myanmar has already been established; and there is increasing momentum internationally toward the recognition of the NUG as the legitimate government of Myanmar.

If Bangladesh has nothing to gain in bilateral relations with the current military government, there is nothing to stop it from openly endorsing the NUG as the legitimate government of Myanmar, and the only authority it will deal with. The international community, led by the US, is already impressing on the NUG the importance of integrating representatives of the Rohingya within its structures and its movement more broadly. And this also represents an opportunity for Bangladesh: Its Rohingya policy — that of enabling the refugees to return home when it is safe for them to do so — can be fulfilled in its entirety if the Rohingya are finally integrated as a normal part of the state of Myanmar in the structures of the NUG.

Despite the fact that the United States has been exerting pressure on a number of nations, including Bangladesh to recognize NUG, ruling Awami League government has so far skipped this issue as giving recognition to NUG would completely jeopardize existing relations between Dhaka and Naypyidaw. It can even turn worse as such recognition may push both the nation towards border conflict and even a full-blown war. Moreover, it would have negative impact on Dhaka-Beijing relations.

But a desperate BNP is not considering any of the factors about possible consequences of relationship with China or Myanmar by recognizing National Unity Government. Furthermore, as part of its desperation of returning to power by hook or crook, BNP top-brasses are not hesitating in jeopardizing relations with China and India by reducing defense and economic collaboration with New Delhi and Beijing.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s self-exiled leader Tarique Rahman, who also is convicted on charges of terrorism and cross-border terrorist acts has conveyed his message to key figures in the Biden administration of his willingness of granting priority access to American companies in Bangladesh’s natural and mineral resources while allowing Washington in using St Martin Island as repair facility for the US war ships.