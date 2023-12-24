BNP says, election on January 7 is a ‘mission impossible’

While the country is heading towards its general election which is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024, several key leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – a terrorist organization, are arranging feast on December 29 inside prisons stating – this election is “mission impossible” and shall not take place. They even are saying – “from December 29, the house of cards of Awami League government shall begin to fall”.

According to a credible source, at least four key policymakers of Bangladesh Nationalist Party are openly telling inmates and prison staffs – “election will not take place on January 7. Something will happen between December 29 to January 6, which will stop the election and force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and handover power”.

Earlier it was reported in Blitz, while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now taking all-out preparations for obstructing the January 7 general election and according to media reports shall begin campaigns on December 22, 2023 to dissuade voters from casting ballots on January 7, according to a credible source, BNP is also plotting series of terrorist attacks on December 31 night copying similar actions of terrorist entities such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier it was revealed that at the directives of Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who is a convicted terrorist on run the party, which is termed as Tier-III terrorist organization by US courts have established contact with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the target of buying dozens of remote-controlled high-power explosives with the notorious target of disrupting the election through series of terrorist acts.

It may be mentioned here that on October 28, BNP-Jamaat activists vandalized and set fire to buses, trucks, CNG, Laguna, ambulances and other transport vehicles in different areas of the country including the capital Dhaka. In the name of blockade on October 28 claiming the downfall of the ruling Awami League government, and the one-sided demand of the caretaker government.

Besides, several members of the law and order forces were injured by throwing bricks and stones and beating them with sticks. Even on October 28, the BNP party office promised a peaceful rally at Nayapaltan area in Dhaka city, and after taking permission for the rally, vandalized the venue and surrounding areas and broke down the gate of the Chief Justice’s residence. Police constable Amirul Islam Parvez, who was responsible for maintaining law and order, was brutally killed by beating him with a stick and cutting him with a sharp weapon. Since then, BNP leaders and workers started widespread terrorist acts and sabotage across the country.

During the ongoing anti-government movement of BNP, the party alleged that the police arrested a number of BNP leaders and activists on November 7. It is also known that BNP’s publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie was among them.

After that, on December 18, the court rejected the bail application of 38 activists including BNP publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie in the case of clash with the police in Nayapaltan of the capital. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka ordered to send BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie to jail. Currently, Annie is in Kashimpur Central Jail.

According to reliable sources, BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, is saying inside that there will be no elections on January 7. He claims that all the arrangements to thwart the election have been made, which shall start getting visible from December 29.

The jailed leader said to the party activists, ‘You can see everything when the time comes. There will be no election on January 7. You can be sure. Our leader Tarique Rahman has already called for boycott of the January 7 elections under this fascist government. He knows how to stop the election. Prepare yourself to celebrate it. Sheikh Hasina shall resign by January 6”.

Analyzing the claim of BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, it can be seen that BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has already called for a boycott of the parliamentary elections on January 7 through a video message from London. Not only that, Tarique Rahman, a convicted terrorist and been living in London, has called upon the people of the country and government employees not to go to the office, court – not to pay all kinds of utility bills and begin a total boycott. Tarique Rahman said in a video message that people should not go to polling stations on election day.

Leaders-activists of BNP have been instructed to strengthen the ongoing hartal (general strike) and blockade and distribute leaflets all over the country to encourage people in this regard.

In other words, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman gave exactly the same statement as Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie has said to the detained prisoners while sitting in jail.

Has BNP already made any deep conspiracy to thwart the next election, which will be gradually implemented across the country? However, according to Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury’s claim, there will be any terrible incident in the country from during December 29 to January 6.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party is going to tremendously intensify its ongoing media assault targeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, members of the cabinet, senior civil-military officials and important figures in the government from January 2, 2024. A large number of media outlets in India, Britain, EU countries and the United States shall begin by the end of this year, while Qatar-based Al Jazeera English Channel is also going to join this anti-Awami League media assault plot of BNP. Dhaka-based correspondent of Al Jazeera English, Tanvir Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi-American has been openly running pro-BNP, pro-Jamaat, anti-Awami League anti-election propaganda on his X (former Twitter) account, which are being shared by BNP lobbyists Jon Danilowicz and David Bergman as well as BNP’s full-time employee Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey.

It is further learnt from several sources that, sitting in Bangladesh, Al Jazeera English and few more international TV channels shall start massive live coverages from January 4, with the agenda of discrediting the January 7 general election. In this case, they will prominently expose fake election observer such as Mawlana Abed Ali who has already been registered by the Election Commission for monitoring January 7 election in Bangladesh.

It may also be mentioned here that Mawlana Mohammad Abed Ali, chairman of ‘Election Monitoring Forum’, an election monitoring body in Bangladesh is at the center of controversy as the same man had brought several dubious individuals as election observers during the 2018 general election, while most of them were later proven to be fake. Abed Ali also is running another election monitoring organization named ‘SAARC Human Rights Foundation’ as its secretary general. He has been illegally using the official emblem of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Although the SAARC secretariat had raised objection about using its official emblem by Abed Ali’s ‘SAARC Human Rights Foundation’ and had requested Bangladesh authorities to take necessary steps in this regard, this dubious entity is continuing to use the SAARC emblem.

Mawlana Mohammad Abed Ali passed Kamil from Jamia Ahmadiyya Sunnia Kamil Madrasa in Chittagong city. Apart from this, he studied at Chittagong City College. Abed Ali said that he taught for 9 years at Darul Ihsan University, which was closed due to various irregularities. According to him, from 2007 to 2015, he was associated with teaching at that university. No one from the defunct university could provide any information on whether he was recognized as a professor in that university. For the past few years, Abed Ali has been using “Professor” title in his name, despite the fact, there is no document available about this claim.