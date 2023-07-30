BNP seeks Pakistani ISI’s help, leaked phone conversation proves

The Pakistani spy agency, Inter Service Intelligence (ISI), is manipulating the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh to help the jihadist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JIB) form the next government.

According to several counterterrorism organizations and individuals, Jamaat e Islami is a terrorist organization with network in a number of Western countries including United States, United Kingdom and Canada. In fact, one of the JIB war criminals tried in absentia in Bangladesh, Ashrafuzzaman Khan, fled to the US and helped establish and lead one of these American Jamaat-e-Islami organizations: the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA).

According to Gatestone Institute, Pakistan is a state sponsor of jihad terror itself, yet is now claiming that it is Bangladesh and India that have the terrorist problem.

Back in 2018, Abdullah Khan, Managing Director of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, accused Bangladesh and India of engaging in “state sponsored terrorism”, claiming that the Islamic State is “provoked by the governments of India and Bangladesh which are known for their ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ against the Muslim communities”.

Pakistani research group falsely portrays notorious radical Islamic militancy groups such as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar Al Islam (AAI), Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) and the student front of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JIB) as “Muslim groups” with the ulterior motive of misleading the global and in particular Western counterterrorism bodies.

At the same time, Republican Representative William R. Keating submitted a resolution in Congress “asking the US government to promote free, fair, transparent, and credible elections in Bangladesh”.

Quoting analysts, eminent journalist Christine William-Douglass said, “…Washington only can save Bangladesh from going into the grips of radical Islamists. As a time-tested friend of Bangladesh, United States needs to effectively help Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in saving the country from becoming a Sharia nation or Caliphate”.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold the next general election within the next several weeks. This election particularly is seen as a battle between secularist Awami League and radical Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its political and ideological darling, Jamaat e Islami Bangladesh (JIB). Pakistani spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) has become extremely active in ensuring victory of its long-time ally JIB and BNP. Pakistan wants to see an anti-Indian political force in power in Bangladesh.

Desperate game of Pakistani ISI

Pakistani spy agency – Inter Service Intelligence has become active in seeing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) form the next government in Bangladesh following the upcoming general election. According to credible sources, ISI is seeing the upcoming election as a battle between Islamabad and New Delhi and are willing to see an anti-India BNP win a landslide victory. With this goal, ISI officials had already held several meetings with BNP’s fugitive leader and a convicted terrorist Tarique Rahman in London promising all possible cooperation in attaining this target.

ISI also has been using its contacts in the US Capitol, including the US Senate and Congress with the agenda of getting Washington’s support towards BNP.

Leaked telephonic conversation between BNP leader and ISI official

An influential member of the Standing Committee of BNP had a telephonic conversation with Mehmood, an officer of Pakistani ISI based in Dubai. In the 7-minute conversation, the BNP leader is heard to have been requesting ISI for managing China in favor of his party.

The BNP leader said, “Yes… I want to be… and I am still what you think! But practical connection… communication is impossible for me to come out! I know that it would be fruitful… but what I want to mean that… I will meet your man here… you can get the message. But now what I like to request you that, from your side…if you can cooperate with China. Then in Bangladesh it will be useful before the election”.

In response, ISI officer Mehmood said, “Yes, absolutely! That is already on the table. And it is being done. That’s why, we wanted to do….as a representative whenever it is possible to visit the places it would have been better. Because, in person…you would have talked to them also.”

Here is the full transcript:

BNP leader: Hello Assalamualaikum brother!

Mehmood: Assalamualaikum brother. How are you?

BNP leader: Fine, Thank you.

Mehmood: I am really pleased to hear you after a long time…

BNP leader: Yeah! Yeah! You remember we met last time in Islamabad? Hotel…

Mehmood: Yes… yes!

BNP leader: And… you know that with whom you visited me?

Mehmood: Yes… yes!

BNP leader: How are you? Where are you now?

Mehmood: I am Alhamdulillah fine and I am here at Dubai now. So…I think… we can… sometimes… whenever you are available… whenever you manage… we can… you need to meet me first! If it is possible for you.

BNP leader: Yes… Can I explain? You know that… we are really now in crisis. I have several cases. And with the excuse of one case… my Passport is seized. I can’t go out of the country. This is my position.

Mehmood: I think… once you met one of our office holders there also. Am I right?

BNP leader: Yes…yes. I met your man here.

Mehmood: Yeah… It’s Okay. But it is necessary… if you manage to come one day…

BNP leader: Yeah… I would love to do that… and I know that if I could come, it would be more fruitful! But what I want to tell you i this opportunity is that… from your side, you can try to help us. We are in crisis. You know everything.

Mehmood: Yes…

BNP leader: You know everything I think…

Mehmood: Sure! That’s why… that’s why… I said… you are our only friend there now. We wanted to discuss all this with you…

BNP leader: Yes… I want to be… and I am still what you think! But practical connection… communication is impossible for me to come out! I know that it would be fruitful… but what I want to mean that… I will meet your man here… you can get the message. But now what I like to request you that, from your side…if you can cooperate with China. Then in Bangladesh it will be useful before the election.

Mehmood: Yes, absolutely! That is already on the table. And it is being done. That’s why, we wanted to do….as a representative whenever it is possible to visit the places it would have been better. Because, in person…you would have talked to them also. But now as you are saying that…it is not possible for you…

BNP leader: Personally if you want from your this office….if you want any alternative person…I can arrange. But for me…it is not possible.

Mehmood: Okay…okay! I understood your point. And along with this…keep trying… may be one… sometime…if it is possible for you to come over for some reasons…may be on medical reason… or may be on Umrah etc. So we can arrange meeting with you there. But meanwhile…we will try to contact you through somebody there at our office. Is it okay?

BNP leader: Yes. If you can assign somebody from your office here, I can try and different time I can communicate to you or your side.

Mehmood: Yeah…sometimes…we will continue to each other. I got your point what you have told me. I will definitely convey this to my boss, and he will work on this. And I will apprise you about it. And at the same time…we will see how to remain in communication from your place. And continue finding the possibility outside also…right.

BNP leader: Thank you very much…Thank you!

Mehmood: Thank you very much…and very kind! And kindly remain in touch! Because, it is crucial time for all of us. And we have to cooperate; and move forward for our aim to achieve In Sha Allah!

BNP leader: Yes! What we also think very seriously…that we need to cooperate each other. We are in crisis, we need help!

Mehmood: Yes… yes! We understand that. Is is already on the table…and that’s why we said…we thought…why not to…sometime finding the possibility to meet you? But as you suspect it is not possible…it is little difficult. So we will find out how to communicate with you. And at the same time continue our effort, to meet you sometime…somewhere. Okay?

BNP leader: Okay…Thank you! I will also try. I’ll keep trying to get my Passport back, so that we can arrange that.

Mehmood: Yes…

BNP leader: And I can communicate with your man here.

Mehmood: Okay…I’ll you know about this option also…communicating with the man there. And at the same time…we’ll remain in communication In Sha Allah!

BNP leader: Yes…I want to add contact with you. And you can consider me as your old friend.

Mehmood: Yes…yes! That’s why you know…I have made an effort to contact you…!

BNP leader: Thank you very much for your cooperation! And I know that you did not forget us! That’s why you have tried your best to communicate with me.

Mehmood: Yes…Yes…

BNP leader: I will be in communication with you. Through our friend, we will be in contact.

Mehmood: In Sha Allah…And regards to you and your family

BNP leader: Thank you very much…Allah hafez!

Mehmood: Allah hafez! Asssalamualaikum!