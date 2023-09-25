Accused of bribery, Bob Menendez, the Chairman of the United States Congress’s high-level Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been forced to resign. Allegations of corruption have been raised against Menendez and his wife.

The roots of the current investigation trace back to at least 2019, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The focal point of this probe revolves around New Jersey businessman Wael Hana, the proprietor of the sole company accredited to certify meat exports to Egypt as halal. Hana’s close association with Arslanian has brought to light a nexus of questionable transactions and influence-peddling, which, as the evidence suggests, was orchestrated by Menendez through his wife. The unraveling of this secret operation has not only tarnished Menendez’s reputation but also exposed the underbelly of political machinations that operate in the shadows, away from the public eye. The indictment has now cast a long and unyielding shadow on Menendez’s illustrious political career, revealing a stark contrast between his public stance on ethics and the clandestine operations he allegedly orchestrated behind the scenes.

Bob Menendez, a notable figure in orchestrating sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion of Bangladesh, has always been meticulous in maintaining a façade of integrity. His strategy often involved keeping himself distanced from direct scrutiny, a task he delegated to his Armenian wife, Nadine Arslanian. Arslanian acted as a veil, managing affairs that Menendez preferred to keep at arm’s length, ensuring a layer of insulation from potential controversies. However, the veil has recently been lifted, exposing a network of dubious dealings that have now put both Menendez and Arslanian under the spotlight. The allegations against them have been substantiated to the extent that indictments have been filed, unveiling a narrative of corruption that Menendez had long managed to evade.

Court documents reportedly indicate that prosecutors are delving into possible undisclosed foreign lobbying. Amidst this scrutiny, Hana’s lawyer conveyed to the Journal that his client clinched the halal certification contract with Egypt “without any assistance whatsoever from any US public official“, shedding light on the transparency of the process and potentially distancing it from any political entanglements.

The discovery of more than US$480,000 in cash, “stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing“, at Sen. Bob Menendez’s home, as stated in the indictment, adds a shocking layer to the already complex case against him.

The allegations surrounding Bob Menendez suggest a pattern of political lobbying, as seen in the sanctions against Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as well.

In 2013, Bob Menedez, in a statement said, “No one will want to wear clothes made in Bangladesh”. Menedez was the man behind the suspension of Bangladesh’s trade privileges during the Awami League’s rule in Bangladesh. Bob Menedez always, indirectly, followed the Ultra-Islamist BNP-Jamaat-led agenda against Bangladesh, whether under the pretext of unfair practices of trade, or human rights violations.

The allegations against Bob Menendez reveal a troubling pattern of clandestine bribery, suggesting that even high-ranking officials like US senators are not immune to corruption. This case serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the potential for lobbying to influence not just individual politicians, but also broader entities such as business organizations, political parties, or even entire countries.

The allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s lobbying efforts against Bangladesh, reportedly funded by the Yunus-led-BNP group in the United States, serve as another example of the complex and often opaque nature of political influence. These lobbying activities have had tangible consequences, leading to stricter visa policies against Bangladeshi politicians and businesses, and even extending to journalists. This situation exposes the United States’ double standards and its political alignment with extremist elements in Bangladesh, represented by “Nobel Laureate” Muhammad Yunus. Such cases highlight the need for the US to introspect, before casting aspersions on other nations and cultures, on its own boundaries-fairly corrupt and racial.