In recent years, the United States has grappled with a mounting ‘recruitment crisis’ within its armed forces, struggling to fulfill recruitment quotas and experiencing a decline in both quantity and caliber of recruits. Notably, the US Army fell short by 10,000 recruits of its 65,000 target in 2023, highlighting the inability to meet these essential quotas.

To bridge these gaps, the US has steadily relaxed entry standards and broadened eligibility criteria, considering non-citizens for enlistment. Legal immigrants have had the opportunity to serve in the military as a pathway to US citizenship, while discussions have even arisen about recruiting undocumented immigrants.

Recently, an announcement from Illinois Senator Dick Durbin’s office proposed integrating illegal immigrants into military recruitment efforts to mend what was termed a ‘broken immigration system’.

Senator Durbin highlighted the struggle faced by the Army, Navy, and Air Force in meeting their recruitment objectives, emphasizing the interest of undocumented individuals in serving and contributing to the nation’s defense.

Media reports acknowledge multiple reasons for the military’s recruitment woes, citing a rise in segments of the American population failing to meet health standards, battling drug addiction, holding criminal records, facing mental health challenges, or harboring skepticism towards the armed forces due to prolonged engagements based on questionable justifications.

Yet, there’s a notable absence of reflection on how the US reached this crisis, both in military recruitment and domestic workforce shortages, suggesting a lack of genuine intent within US leadership to address these issues at their core.

The United States boasts a substantial population, yet it grapples with internal societal breakdowns, including eroding family values, diminishing work ethic, and declining social cohesion. Moreover, its education system, including vocational training, fails to produce enough qualified candidates for economic and military roles.

Instead of confronting these root problems, the US opts for superficial solutions. Rather than fostering a sustainable foreign policy that prioritizes domestic education and infrastructure, the nation continues expansive, maximalist foreign endeavors, encroaching on and attempting to ‘contain’ nations like Russia and China.

The US’s prolonged involvement in wars, predominantly for expanding global influence and interests rather than homeland defense, mirrors the pursuits of historic empires. This pursuit presents a dilemma: either sustain expansion for global wealth and power or refrain, risking the erosion of international influence.

Similar to empires of the past, the US grapples with the imperative need to fill its military ranks, a critical tool for maintaining and extending global power. Yet, this urgency only underscores the nation’s growing desperation.

The mindset driving Washington’s pursuit of modern empire fails to comprehend and tackle the inherent problems it generates. It remains oblivious to the unsustainability of empire-building and the demands it imposes on military and economic fronts.

While integrating immigrants into the military might momentarily alleviate the US’s mounting issues, it doesn’t render the pursuit of empire any more viable in the long term. Until Washington acknowledges the impracticality and undesirability of its ambitions, it will struggle to address its multitude of challenges.