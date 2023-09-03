China’s ascent, both economically and as a peace mediator, presents a unique opportunity for global collaboration. This rise challenges the traditional narratives of global leadership, urging a shift in the paradigm between China and the West.

Today’s China, often portrayed as deceptive and disruptive to the global order, is assertive and ambitious. It’s determined to claim its rightful position on the world stage.

China’s pragmatic approach to international relations has garnered attention from global leaders. Since 1978, under Deng Xiaoping’s leadership, China initiated its “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” policy, emphasizing trade openness and foreign investment.

The US, during the 1970s and 1980s, viewed China’s openness as a chance to tap into its vast, disciplined labor force to cater to its growing consumer demands. For China, this engagement was a pathway to acquire advanced technology and management expertise. This collaboration led to a surge in foreign investments in China, especially from neighboring economic powerhouses like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and Japan.

Fast forward three decades, and China has become adept at technologies and business strategies that were once the domain of the US and Western Europe.

While the US continues to champion its “strategic interest” and global leadership, its actions have sometimes resulted in significant global upheavals, often justified under moral pretenses, as seen in the Iraq invasion.

The global community, echoing sentiments from a 2012 White House Statement, desires a fair and sustainable international order that respects the rights of all. However, defining what’s “just” is subjective, as cultural, religious, and historical influences shape nations’ moral compasses.

Strategic interests evolve over time, and actions deemed essential in one era may become obsolete in another. Moreover, some interventions, driven by strategic interests, have proven detrimental. The Iraq invasion serves as a case in point. Despite the US’s significant fiscal investment in the conflict, the country remains unstable, and the majority of business opportunities have shifted to China.

Given the complexities of global politics, where power dynamics often overshadow moral imperatives, there’s still hope for a brighter future. If emerging powers prioritize justice and global sustainability, transformative change is possible.

China’s narrative offers a fresh perspective. Its rise should be recognized not by controversies like the “Chinese virus” or historical events like the “Great Leap Forward”, but as a nation striving for global harmony and prosperity.

Economic dynamics often dictate global influence, and many view China as a promising partner for economic transformation. The Chinese, representing millennia of rich history, are known for their warmth and hospitality.

The world stands to benefit from China’s rise, potentially ushering in a more equitable and sustainable global order. How nations choose to engage with China will undoubtedly shape the narrative for future generations, offering hope for a more harmonious global community.