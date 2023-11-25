Committee to Protect Journalists protects Hamas supporting jihadist-terrorist

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which enjoys global repute of being at forefront of defending journalists has finally been exposed as an organization ignoring genuine cases of intimidation and threats on genuine journalist and newspaper editor and showing its extra-enthusiasm in defending a non-journalist, a jihadist-terrorist, notoriously anti-Semite, India and Hindu hating and a Hamas supporter.

Following publication of a report titled ‘From Gaza to London, Hamas men Qassem Sawalha and Zulkarnain Sami’ on October 23, 2023 in Blitz, a large number of European media outlets including EuroNews published details information on Hamas supporter Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat.

According to Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (TRAC), which is one of the most comprehensive compendiums of information and analysis of terrorist groups and activities in the world, jihadist terrorist Zulkarnain Saer Khan threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

EuroNews in its report titled ‘Cryptocurrency, drugs, money laundering: a Hungarian thread in the funding of Hamas’ has further exposed dangerous activities of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, who after being deported from Hungary landed in the United Kingdom and sought asylum has been funding and promoting pro-Hamas and anti-Israel and anti-Israel rallies in London has turned into a potential threat to Britain’s national security while in the recent past this jihadist terrorist threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh and termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a “terrorist group”, gave instigation against Hindus and branded RSS leaders as “top terrorists”. This notorious jihadist terrorist has been plotting attacks on Israeli embassy as well as Jewish synagogues, homes and business establishments, while he also reportedly is plotting attacks on Jewish community members in Britain.

Following publication of the report in EuroNews, MSN News as well as several European news outlets including Privatkopo, Fuhu, Nemzeti and others have also published this report exposing jihadist terrorist Zulkarnain Saer.

Indian news portal Hindu Post in an article titled “From Gaza to London, story of Qassem Sawalha and Zulkarnain Sami” has provided bone-chilling information on notorious activities of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat.

While Hamas and Palestinian terrorists are seen as savages, animals, and butchers by majority of the people in the world, radical Muslims, jihadists, terrorists and their cohorts are trying to falsely play victim cards and giving incitement of waging jihad against Jews in Israel and throughout the world.

Commenting on jihadist terrorist Zulkarnain Saer Sami, a Jewish journalist in Stockholm said, “This is a very disturbing, alarming and worrisome news. I hope, authorities in London shall immediately take stern measures against this jihadist terrorist and extradite him for the sake of national security. Britain should not harbor such dangerously anti-Semite and Jew-hating individuals”.

Who is Hamas propagandist Zulkarnain Saer Sami?

Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, a man with many names and several fake identities, after being expelled from Hungary on allegations of “suspicious” activities, fled to Britain and sought asylum with false claims of “a victim of political vengeance”.

According to a credible source, during his stay in Hungary Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Zulkarnain Sami, alias Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat alias Tanvir was running illegal hundi (hawala) businesses under the garb of operating restaurants. He also was actively involved with transnational drug and human trafficking cartels and was linked to Lebanese Hezbollah.

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was bearing Bangladeshi passport number EG0092902 (date of issue May 22, 2020). His birth ID number is 19830007842012539. Sami also possesses 3 more Bangladeshi passports number B1765649, BJ050260, AC5075647. His driving license number is DK-0014714L00009. His Hungarian ID card number is 000529284. His second wife’s name is Aditia Firoza Khan, Passport number BJ0520244.

Despite the fact that the father’s name of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat is Mohammed Abdul Baset Khan., in his passports Sami has on-purpose changed his father’s name to “Colonel Wasit Khan” with the ulterior motive of dodging law enforcing agencies from getting hold of his criminal records.

According to information, back in 2001, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was caught by the Military Police while entering Dhaka Cantonment wearing the uniform of an army Colonel. Later he was released after giving a written bond.

Prior to fleeing Bangladesh for Hungary, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was arrested on July 21, 2006 in Bangladesh on charges of cheating local businessmen under false identity of an officer of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). A criminal case number 43, dated 21.07.2006 was lodged against him under sections 140, 170, 171, 419, 465, 467, 469 and 472 of the Bangladesh Penal Code.

On May 20, 2022, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat established a company named ‘SAMS INC LTD’ in the United Kingdom. Company number 13411356. The proposed registered office address of this company is: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom EC1V 2NX. Main reason behind establishment of ‘SAMS INC LTD’ is to shift his illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, money-laundering and maintaining connections with various terrorist outfits from Hungary to the United Kingdom and work in favor of Iranian proxies Hezbollah and Hamas.

Zulkarnain Sami, who has been running series of criminal activities including extortion by false proclaiming as a correspondent of Israeli newspaper Haaretz as well analyst for Qatari-broadcast network Al Jazeera and team member of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has been already exposed by Blitz for his connections with transnational drug and weapon trafficking rackets as well as terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

According to credible sources, Sami maintains business ties with Juan Orlando Hernández, the former President of Honduras, who has been indicted and extradited to the United States on drug-trafficking charges. A press release from the US Department of Justice corroborated these allegations. Years ago, Sami was introduced to Hernández’s drug trafficking network by an influential member of a Mexican narco-cartel that utilizes Hungary as a gateway for distributing narcotics across Europe. It is also alleged that Sami acted as a conduit for Afghan narcotics supplied by Hezbollah to Hernández.

Following Hamas pogrom on Israel and slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israelis, Americans, British, French, Nepalese and other foreign nations, Zulkarnain Sami, who currently is seeking asylum in the United Kingdom began massive propaganda on social media in favor of Hamas, while he has been demonizing Israel, Jews, the United States, Britain and other European nations for standing in defense of the Jewish State.

On October 14, 2023, Zulkarnain Sami in a Facebook post wrote: “Even as the UK government threatens to crack down on pro-Palestine activists and protesters, the masses come out in support of Palestine on the streets of London amid Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza”.

On October 16, 2023 sharing a video in a post he wrote: “Moroccans take to the streets in support of Palestinian citizens besieged in Gaza. This is how millions of Moroccans showed their support in the central streets of the capital Rabat today”.

On the same day, by sharing an Al Jazeera article link he wrote: “Iran has warned Israel of regional escalation if the Israeli military enters Gaza for a ground invasion as the war with Hamas enters its second week.

“If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the Israeli attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened. This option is not ruled out and this is becoming increasingly more probable,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Al Jazeera on Sunday”.

Qatari asset David Bergman and CPJ

Following publication of these reports exposing pro-Hamas activities of Zulkarnain Sami, on November 14, 2023, Sonali Dhawan, Asia Researcher of CPJ in an email to Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote:

I am writing from the Committee to Protect Journalists to seek your comment on a series of articles published in The Weekly Blitz and Hindu Post, accusing journalist Zulkarnain Saer Khan of acting as a Hamas operative and engaging in criminal activities including fraud, extortion, and sexual violence.

The first of these articles was published on September 27, two days after Saer Khan sent right of replies to high-level government officials for his upcoming article for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

How do you respond to allegations that your articles are aimed at discrediting Saer Khan’s reporting and compromise his safety?

Please provide your comments by tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14, at 9am ET if possible.

Within hours of receipt of the above email, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in his response wrote:

You wrote: “The first of these articles was published on September 27, two days after Saer Khan sent right of replies to high-level government officials for his upcoming article for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project”.

Our response: This is untrue. We have been exposing activities of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat for the past several years. We are not even aware of his sending right of replies to high-level government officials for his upcoming article for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project”.

Before giving details, here is an information on Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat. He has been claiming himself as reporter of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Haaretz and analyst of Al Jazeera. In reality, he neither is a reporter of Haaretz nor an analyst of Al Jazeera. He was a whistleblower in a documentary of Al Jazeera in 2018.

According to Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (TRAC), which is one of the most comprehensive compendiums of information and analysis of terrorist groups and activities in the world, jihadist Zulkarnain Saer Khan threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Zulkarnain Sami, alias Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat alias Tanvir landed in the United Kingdom, sought asylum and now is running vile propaganda against Hindu rights groups as well as senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In a Facebook post dated June 27, 2022, this pro-jihadist culprit wrote:

The best thing about posting about Kushal Baran Chakraborty, a teacher at Chittagong University, about his involvement with the top cadres of the extremist organization RSS in India and its Hindutva propaganda is that it has become clear that Kushal is in fact their best friend.

Kushal is now giving “dharna” to people who are involved in RSS and Hindutva propaganda in different places and sharing various news about me published with the help of Bangladesh government and asking people to post them again.

With such intelligence, it is difficult to come up with RSS propaganda. He has approached an individual who had to resign as president of the Oxford University Student Union over racist posts. The woman [Rashmi Samant] is so smart that she is sharing the news of the propaganda newspaper Blitz on her verified Twitter [account] stating I have threatened Kushal [Kushal Baran Chakraborty]!

Mr. Kushal can meet individuals like Yogi Adityanath, RSS hoodlum Keshab Prasad, Sanatan Vidyarthi with the secret plot of spreading Hindutva propaganda in Bangladesh and writing about this causes problem?

In the eyes of pro-jihadist culprit Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, Blitz is a propaganda newspaper! Why? Because it has been vigorously countering lies and vile propaganda of Sami and his jihadist cohorts. Sami’s June 27 Facebook post clearly proves his extreme hatred towards Hindus and India.

It may be mentioned here that, Sami, a the self-styled “research analyst at Al Jazeera’s i-Unit”, is also falsely proclaiming as “Bangladeshi investigative journalist”, despite the fact that he has never been a journalist in Bangladesh or elsewhere.

Zulkarnain Sami, was expelled from Bangladesh Military Academy on charges of drug addiction.

Criminal past of Zulkarnain Sami

According to a credible source, during his stay in Hungary Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Zulkarnain Sami, alias Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat alias Tanvir was running illegal hundi (hawala) businesses under the garb of operating restaurants. He also was actively involved with transnational drug and human trafficking cartels and was linked to Lebanese Hezbollah.

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was bearing Bangladeshi passport number EG0092902 (date of issue May 22, 2020). His birth ID number is 19830007842012539. Sami also possesses 3 more Bangladeshi passports number B1765649, BJ050260, AC5075647. His driving license number is DK-0014714L00009. His Hungarian ID card number is 000529284. His second wife’s name is Aditia Firoza Khan, Passport number BJ0520244.

Despite the fact that the father’s name of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat is Mohammed Abdul Baset Khan., in his passports Sami has on-purpose changed his father’s name to “Colonel Wasit Khan” with the ulterior motive of dodging law enforcing agencies from getting hold of his criminal records.

According to information, back in 2001, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was caught by the Military Police while entering Dhaka Cantonment wearing the uniform of an army Colonel. Later he was released after giving a written bond.

Prior to fleeing Bangladesh for Hungary, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was arrested on July 21, 2006 in Bangladesh on charges of cheating local businessmen under false identity of an officer of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). A criminal case number 43, dated 21.07.2006 was lodged against him under sections 140, 170, 171, 419, 465, 467, 469 and 472 of the Bangladesh Penal Code.

On May 20, 2022, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat established a company named ‘SAMS INC LTD’ in the United Kingdom. Company number 13411356. The proposed registered office address of this company is: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom EC1V 2NX. Main reason behind establishment of ‘SAMS INC LTD’ is to shift his illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, money-laundering and maintaining connections with various terrorist outfits from Hungary to the United Kingdom and work in favor of Iranian proxies Hezbollah and Hamas.

Following Hamas pogrom on Israel and slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israelis, Americans, British, French, Nepalese and other foreign nations, Zulkarnain Sami, who currently is seeking asylum in the United Kingdom began massive propaganda on social media in favor of Hamas, while he has been demonizing Israel, Jews, the United States, Britain and other European nations for standing in defense of the Jewish State.

On October 14, 2023, Zulkarnain Sami in a Facebook post wrote: “Even as the UK government threatens to crack down on pro-Palestine activists and protesters, the masses come out in support of Palestine on the streets of London amid Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza”.

On October 16, 2023 sharing a video in a post he wrote: “Moroccans take to the streets in support of Palestinian citizens besieged in Gaza. This is how millions of Moroccans showed their support in the central streets of the capital Rabat today”.

On the same day, by sharing an Al Jazeera article link he wrote: “Iran has warned Israel of regional escalation if the Israeli military enters Gaza for a ground invasion as the war with Hamas enters its second week.

“If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the Israeli attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened. This option is not ruled out and this is becoming increasingly more probable,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Al Jazeera on Sunday”.

We are attaching screenshots of his Facebook posts centering Israel’s war against Hamas.

If you require any further information on the dubious activities of Zulkarnain Sami, please let me know.

It may be mentioned here that on October 30, 2023, Ms. Sonali Dhawan, Asia Researcher of CPJ as well as other officials at the Committee to Protect Journalists were informed about a threat message that Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury received from local Islamists and Hamas supporters in Bangladesh. Link to a news item titled ‘Hamas wants to slaughter Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury’ was also sent to Ms. Dhawan and other officials of CPJ. Surprisingly, neither Ms. Dhawan nor anyone in CPJ either took any actions or even responded to Mr. Choudhury on this serious matter. Instead, they were enthusiastically trying to defend Hamas supporter Zulkarnain Sami, because the organization possibly was under heavy influence of anti-Israel and anti-Semite forces, including Qatari asset David Bergman.

Minutes after CPJ issued statement defending Hamas supporter Zulkarnain Sami, Qatari asset David Bergman in a tweet wrote:

Bangladesh’s “The Weekly Blitz” has sadly become – perhaps it always was – a disinformation website, that now pushes pro-Bangladesh government narratives, and basically completely invents material, as in this particular story about @ZulkarnainSaer. The editor, @salah_shoaib, has though an interesting background. He was himself at one point a victim of the current Awami League govt, which in 2014 convicted him for writing pro-Israel articles (initially he was charged with sedition for seeking to attend a pro-Israel conference)…

In his tweet also, Qatari asset David Bergmen, who is associated with Al Jazeera has shown extreme notoriety by twisting facts. Bergman claimed, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was charged with sedition for “seeking to attend a pro-Israel conference”, which is a blatant lie. In reality, Mr. Choudhury was charged with sedition, treason and blasphemy by Islamist coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (Bergman’s father-in-law, a notoriously anti-Semite and pro-Palestine Muslim politician has affiliations with this Islamist nexus). Moreover, Mr. Choudhury was not supposed to attend a “a pro-Israel conference”. Instead, he was supposed to attend an international peace conference jointly organized by University of Tel Aviv, Hebrew Writers Association and the US State Department. But of course, for a Qatari lapdog David Bergman, it was far convenient to twist the information and turn an international peace conference into “pro-Israel conference” as he had to satisfy his masters in Doha and also kingpins of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists.

Qatari asset David Bergman even went further by challenging a Blitz report titled ‘Human Rights Watch receives millions of dollars in exchange for silence’, stating HRW did not receive any donation from Qatar. He even tweeted a link to the Blitz report with the comment “Fact check”, which he later deleted.

Officials of CPJ owe an explanation about their surprising silence on the case of threat that Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury received and also they need to clarify from when this organization has started defending a non-journalist, proven criminal and Hamas supporter Zulkarnain Sami.