Communists leveraging the Arab Spring revolutions

Over a decade has passed since the eruption of the so-called “Arab Spring” in several Arab countries in 2011. Despite the passage of time, the Arab people are still grappling with the repercussions of this tumultuous period. One significant consequence has been the infiltration of the Muslim Brotherhood, lurking in the shadows, aiming to assert its dominance on the political stage and orchestrate its sinister plans.

Not only did the Arab Spring facilitate the resurgence of the Muslim Brotherhood, but it also provided an opening for various Arab leftist ideologies.

These ideologies have stubbornly refused to acknowledge the failure of their intellectual and political projects.

Amid this landscape, the Baathists in Iraq and Syria met their downfall, only to resurface in Sudan and Mauritania, without gaining substantial support from the Arab public. Remarkably, while communism met its end in its Soviet and Eastern European cradle, Arab communists assert that their roots are still alive.

This paradoxical situation allowed the Communists to ride the wave of the Arab revolutions, seeking to revive old divisions and undermine the right of others to exist. The far-right and far-left have formed an unsettling alliance, seeking to monopolize power and wealth at the expense of national development and the well-being of the people.

Both the left and the right lack national authority as their guiding principle; instead, they look to foreign references. For instance, British journalist Mark Curtis exposed in his book, “Secret Affairs: Britain’s Collusion With Radical Islam,” how British intelligence played a role in the creation of the Muslim Brotherhood, supported Hassan Al-Banna’s leadership in Egypt, and funded its campaign to destabilize Egypt and other Arab and Islamic nations.

The Muslim Brotherhood, an offspring of British intelligence in the Middle East, managed to obscure this sinister origin by manipulating religion and politicizing faith. Despite popular resistance against the Brotherhood, especially in Egypt, Sudan, and Tunisia, its influence persists, lying dormant and plotting in the shadows, funded by countries that still support its agenda.

The “Arab Spring” left a lasting lesson for the Arab people: it was no spring at all, but rather a fearful autumn that saw the rise of Islamists and the left, leading to more chaos, violence, and instability. It wasn’t just the Muslim Brotherhood and the Communists that fueled this turmoil, but also various other extremist factions, such as Sahvi, Sururi, ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Takfiri, all vying for power and plundering the wealth of the people.

The left extremist groups, including Arab nationalists, Iraqi and Syrian Baathists, and Nasserists, also emerged as products of the 2011 events. Arab countries, still grappling with the aftermath of the Arab Spring, have struggled to break free, with Egypt being one notable exception, thanks to the efforts of its military. Saudi Arabia stood in solidarity with Egypt, thwarting the Brotherhood’s schemes, which, in response, turned to terrorist and extremist ideologies to destabilize the region.

Despite the Brotherhood’s failure to achieve its sinister objectives, its various groups continue to attempt infiltration through new platforms and modern media outlets, even employing female elements to further their agenda. These attempts involve not only the Muslim Brotherhood but also religious merchants espousing ideologies from the Brotherhood, Sahvi, Sururi, and Al Qaeda.

Vigilance is essential as the embers of this tumultuous period still smolder beneath the ashes, ready to ignite if not carefully monitored and confronted.