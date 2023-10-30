Concerns arise over Turkish extremist influence in Europe

Turkey’s ultra-ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has come under scrutiny for its alleged promotion of antisemitic and radical ideologies, with recent incidents highlighting the propagation of extremist views within and beyond the country’s borders. A series of troubling statements and activities linked to the AKP and its affiliated organizations have raised concerns about the spread of hate speech and intolerance in Europe, particularly within Turkish expatriate communities.

Fatih Ünal, a prominent member of the AKP and deputy chairman of the Ankara City Council, drew attention for his inflammatory remarks during a visit to Stockholm organized by the Swedish branch of the Union of International Democrats (UID), previously known as the Union of International Turkish Democrats (UITD). Ünal’s disturbing comments, which referenced the Gharqad tree prophecy and called for the destruction of Israel, underscored the troubling rise of extremist rhetoric within Turkish political circles.

In a tweet on October 19 Ünal wrote, “O Israel, O Zionists, O Jews: One day, a Moses will emerge to dismantle the paper castles you have constructed. The trees that provide you shelter will offer no refuge, either… There is no benefit in fearing unavoidable [death]”.

The AKP politician was alluding to the widely circulated Gharqad tree prophecy, in which it is foretold that Muslims will confront and kill Jews at the end of time and suggested that this prophecy may soon come to pass. In an earlier tweet dated May 3, 2021 he expressed a desire to bear witness when this prophecy is realized.

The UID’s history of hosting controversial figures extends beyond Ünal’s visit, as evidenced by the invitation extended to Abdurrahman Uzun, known for his antisemitic expressions and confrontational stance towards Sweden. Uzun’s provocative statements and association with the AKP-aligned group have raised questions about the organization’s role in perpetuating divisive narratives and fostering extremist sentiments.

The UID’s close ties to the AKP, including the support it received from AKP associate Metin Külünk, underscore the interconnected nature of these extremist networks within Turkish politics. Külünk’s controversial background, involving his alleged involvement in right-wing activities and associations with radical Islamist groups, highlights the complexity of the situation and the need for robust oversight and intervention.

The UID’s involvement in election campaigns and its coordination with various Turkish government agencies indicate the group’s active participation in promoting the AKP’s agenda among Turkish expatriates in Sweden. The significant support garnered by the AKP in the recent elections among the Turkish diaspora in Sweden signals the potential influence of extremist narratives within this community and the critical importance of addressing these issues at the grassroots level.

The alarming trend of extremist rhetoric and activities within the AKP and its affiliated organizations has raised concerns about the potential impact on social cohesion and stability, both in Turkey and abroad. It calls for a concerted effort to counter hate speech, promote tolerance, and foster a culture of inclusivity and respect within diverse communities. Efforts to monitor and address the spread of radical ideologies should remain a priority to ensure the protection of fundamental human rights and the preservation of peace and harmony within societies.