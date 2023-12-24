Democrats are making Trump the ‘Nelson Mandela’ of America

The Democratic pursuit of Donald Trump through legal means has stirred up a storm, painting him as a symbol akin to Nelson Mandela in America. A recent poll revealed that a staggering 69 percent of Americans believe politics played a role in the four indictments against Trump. Moreover, 58 percent suspect Joe Biden’s involvement in this pursuit, including a significant portion of Democrats, Black Americans, and Hispanics. Astonishingly, 56 percent of those surveyed want the Department of Justice to cease targeting Trump and interfering in the upcoming presidential election, emphasizing that voters should determine the next president.

Pollster John McLaughlin expressed concern about Biden’s attempts to cast Trump in the image of Nelson Mandela, seeing it as a tactic that only bolsters Trump’s support. McLaughlin highlighted the backlash from fair-minded Americans who see this as political persecution. The efforts to remove Trump from the ballot are viewed as an infringement on his rights to free speech and citizenship, raising concerns about the erosion of civil rights for voters and potential repercussions for any political opponent facing similar treatment.

Byron York, chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, pointed out the increasingly drastic measures taken against Trump, moving from failed elections to media attacks, investigations, and now the realm of lawfare. This unprecedented situation involves federal and local criminal cases, a New York lawsuit, and a novel application of a constitutional amendment clause, portraying a landscape where elected officials are seen as fulfilling their promises to target a single political figure.

Following a Colorado ruling removing Trump’s name from the 2024 Republican primary ballot, his campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, criticized the decision as a scheme backed by left-wing elements to interfere in the election process and limit voters’ choices. The campaign vowed to appeal to the United States Supreme Court, denouncing the ruling as undemocratic and expressing confidence in a favorable outcome from the higher court.

Commenting on Colorado ruling, in the statement Steven Cheung said, “Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls. They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November. The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the US Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits”.

Renowned defamation attorney Lin Wood, recently subjected to a multi-state legal campaign, condemned the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision. He argued that it trampled upon Trump’s rights to free speech and assembly, accused Trump of inciting an insurrection without due process, and invoked a post-Civil War law inapplicable to a sitting President. Wood lamented the erosion of the rule of law, branding the situation as a descent into tyranny and calling for prayers for Trump and the nation.

In a Telegram post Lin Wood said, “Look at what the Colorado Supreme Court just did to President Trump. They voted 4-3 to remove his name from the 2024 Republican primary ballot.

“In so doing, they violated his right of free speech and his right to peacefully assemble to protest government wrongdoing. And they found him guilty of inciting an insurrection — a crime for which he has never been charged or been afforded due process and a right to a trial by jury!!!

“The Colorado Supreme Court literally ripped up the Bill of Rights in order to further wrongfully persecute President Trump. And on top of all of those wrongs, they applied a provision of law from the post-Civil War era that does not even apply to a President!!!

“The rule of law has been lost in our country. Tyranny. …

“Our nation is going to hell. Pray for President Trump and our nation as only God can save him, our nation and each of us”.

The landscape painted in these words depicts a polarized America, where legal battles have become an extension of political vendettas, blurring the lines between justice and partisan agendas.