Serious allegations have surfaced concerning a Dhaka University faculty member’s purported connection with the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), an organization with a notorious reputation. Operating from Kowloon, Hong Kong, AHRC has been implicated in an array of criminal activities, including harboring criminals, drug traffickers, money launderers, and sex offenders, while engaging in covert espionage and backing militancy outfits in China, Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh.

Reports suggest that in February 2010, Shariful Islam, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Dhaka University, authored a book titled ‘Corruption Nexus in Bangladesh,’ which was published by the Asian Human Rights Commission. This publication contained allegations targeting Bangladesh’s judicial system and law enforcement agencies.

Within the book, Shariful Islam asserted that “political factors play a significant role in the origin, development, and practices of corruption within Bangladesh’s judiciary”. The book called for comprehensive reform of prevailing systems and a heightened focus on the judiciary’s status and efficacy.

He wrote: “This is so even after its separation from the executive branch. It is one of the most neglected institutions of the State having only minimum facilities. In upholding the rule of law, in maintaining law and order, in protecting fundamental human rights and in building up a strong check and balance system in the State organs, the judiciary should be rescued directly and with all due speed, from its status of vulnerability”.

The investigation further suggests that Shariful Islam has maintained affiliations with AHRC over an extended period. Allegedly, during his time in Hong Kong, Shariful Islam engaged in a physical relationship with Qurrat Mirza, a Pakistani intern associated with AHRC. This liaison is reported to have drawn the attention of the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), which reportedly leveraged Mirza’s involvement to ensnare Shariful Islam and several other AHRC members.

In a number of investigative reports in Blitz, it was stated, the reprehensible actions of an entity called the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and its network of criminals spanning the globe, including terrorists, militants, jihadists, money launderers, arms and drug dealers, and human traffickers, have caught the attention of intelligence agencies in Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, India, and several other countries. This comes in the wake of investigative reports published by Blitz that have brought to light the scandalous behavior of AHRC officials Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman and Nilantha Ilangamuwa. In the midst of these revelations, Blitz’s investigative journalists have also uncovered initial information about additional members of this nefarious criminal group.

Credible sources indicate that Nilantha Ilangamuwa has been collaborating with the infamous D-Company led by terror kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, aiding in the trafficking of drugs to various Western countries through Sri Lankan ports. Notably, Nilantha Ilangamuwa has positioned himself as an official within the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SPA).

The Asian Human Rights Commission’s connections extend even further. AHRC has been implicated in espionage schemes targeting China, purportedly using female interns from diverse nations to engage in covert activities against the Asian nation. Moreover, AHRC’s dual involvement in espionage and financial impropriety, masked as a casino business, underscores a disturbing pattern aligning the organization with sinister global forces. This alignment under the guise of a human rights advocate not only undermines its supposed integrity but also reveals a pernicious agenda that threatens diplomatic relations and regional stability.