Dismantling patriarchy’s stranglehold on Pakistan’s social fabric

In the contemporary lexicon, the term ‘patriarchy’ has become a pervasive fixture, igniting discussions on its entrenched influence. Is it an enduring societal construct deeply embedded in our culture, or is it a transient buzzword destined to dissipate over time? Unveiling the roots of patriarchy exposes a system where power is concentrated in the hands of men, often at the expense of women. This dominance, driven by hegemonic masculinity, establishes a hierarchical structure that permeates various facets of society. While patriarchy is a global phenomenon, its manifestations in Pakistan are intricately woven into religious and cultural fabrics, distorting the original principles of Islam.

The term ‘patriarchy’ finds its etymological origins in the Greek language, where ‘patria-‘ means father, and ‘arche-‘ means to rule. This system positions men in authoritative roles, perpetuating the suppression of women. At its core lies ‘Hegemonic Masculinity,’ a concept emphasizing masculine traits over feminine qualities. Scholars argue that masculinity is a socially constructed identity, cultivated through cultural norms and societal cues. In Pakistan, as in many parts of the world, religious doctrines have been manipulated to reinforce patriarchal norms, contradicting the true essence of Islamic teachings.

In Islam, men are assigned the roles of providers and protectors of the family, embodying strength, honesty, hard work, and integrity. However, extremist interpretations by conservative figures distort these roles, placing a restrictive leash on women. Despite Islam emphasizing the respect and honor accorded to women, societal norms in Pakistan deviate from these principles. Daughters are often deprived of education, forced into early marriages, and denied their rightful inheritance, perpetuating a cycle of gender-based oppression.

Pakistani headlines routinely feature instances of gender-based violence, including honor killings, domestic abuse, and forced marriages. The tragic case of Qandeel Baloch, an internet celebrity murdered by her brother, serves as a stark illustration of the pervasive control men seek over women’s lives. The patriarchal mindset, deeply rooted in cultural norms, manifests in horrific acts of violence against women, with cases like Mukhtara Mai highlighting the systemic injustices faced by women.

Gender-based violence in Pakistan spans a spectrum encompassing domestic violence, street harassment, sexual assault, and workplace discrimination. Despite legislative efforts, women continue to face challenges, even in professional spaces. The Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Amendment Act of 2022 aimed to address workplace discrimination, yet systemic issues persist, necessitating a more profound societal shift.

Patriarchy’s impact is not confined to women; it also exerts pressure on men to conform to rigid gender roles. Breaking free from these constraints necessitates a bottom-up approach, commencing with the challenging of cultural ideals within families. Redefining success for both men and women will pave the way for a more inclusive society. Overcoming patriarchy does not equate to promoting laziness or promiscuity but rather fostering an environment where individuals, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to societal progress.

To comprehend the deeply entrenched patriarchal norms in Pakistan, it is crucial to examine the cultural roots that have perpetuated these ideologies. The family unit, considered the bedrock of society, often becomes the crucible where patriarchal values are molded and perpetuated. From a young age, boys are indoctrinated with the ideals of strength, dominance, and assertiveness, while girls are conditioned to embody traits of softness, submissiveness, and nurturing. Although these qualities are integral to personal development, the competitive contrast created between genders perpetuates male superiority.

In many instances, the distortion of religious teachings exacerbates patriarchal tendencies. In Islam, men are designated as protectors and providers, yet this sacred role has been perverted by extremist ideologies, leading to a pervasive sense of entitlement over women. Despite Islamic principles emphasizing the utmost respect and honor accorded to women, distorted interpretations perpetuate gender-based oppression. The misappropriation of religion to reinforce patriarchal norms is a blatant deviation from the essence of Islamic teachings.

While Pakistan took a significant step forward with the introduction of the Prevention of Anti-Women Practices Act in 2011, its implementation in daily life has fallen short of expectations. Cultural norms often supersede legal provisions, leading to a continuation of practices such as forced marriages and denial of women’s rights. The case of Qandeel Baloch, whose life was ruthlessly extinguished by her brother in the name of family honor, underscores the deep-rooted societal acceptance of violence against women.

Moreover, the issue extends to the realm of inheritance rights and education. Daughters are frequently denied access to education beyond a certain age, with the misguided belief that investing in their education is futile since they are destined for marriage and homemaking. This regressive notion perpetuates a cycle of dependency and limits the potential of countless ambitious girls confined within the four walls of their homes.

On a daily basis, Pakistan grapples with harrowing cases of fathers murdering their daughters, brothers resorting to violence against their sisters, and husbands subjecting their wives to brutal assaults—all in the name of preserving honor. Cultural practices like Karo Kari and Vani, prevalent in rural settings within Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, reflect the systemic violence ingrained in societal structures. The tragic case of Saman Abbas, who lost her life due to her refusal of an arranged marriage, serves as a poignant reminder of the lethal consequences women face for asserting their autonomy.

The internationally infamous case of Mukhtara Mai, who was gang-raped on the orders of a tribal council, exemplifies the grotesque injustices women endure. Her heinous ordeal was a consequence of her younger brother’s alleged illicit affair, illustrating how women often pay the price for crimes they did not commit. The absence of justice in such cases raises questions about the efficacy of legal frameworks and the entrenched nature of patriarchal norms.

In 2022, Pakistan introduced the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Amendment Act to address discrimination within professional settings. While this legislative initiative is commendable, the challenges persist, and women still face obstacles that their male counterparts do not encounter. The workplace, touted as a space for professional growth and achievement, often becomes another battleground where women must navigate gender-based discrimination and harassment.

The pervasive influence of patriarchy in Pakistan is a multifaceted challenge that demands a comprehensive and sustained response. Dismantling deeply entrenched norms requires not only legal reforms but also a cultural shift that challenges ingrained beliefs about gender roles. To liberate both men and women from the damaging effects of patriarchy, a grassroots approach within the family unit is imperative. Rethinking cultural definitions of success for men and women will pave the way for a more equitable and flourishing society. Overcoming patriarchal ideologies is not synonymous with endorsing laziness or promiscuity but rather creating an environment where individuals, irrespective of gender, can ascend the ladder of success and contribute to societal advancement. The journey towards a more egalitarian Pakistan requires unwavering commitment, societal introspection, and a collective effort to unshackle the chains of patriarchy.