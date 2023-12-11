Following filing new criminal charges against America’s First Son Hunter Biden, accusing him of failing to pay US$1.4 million in taxes while spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is now set to begin investigation into allegations of Hunter Biden’s accepting multi-million-dollar lobbyist assignment from ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a party which is termed as Tier-III terrorist organization by US courts, while it’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is a convicted terrorist on run.

According to an indictment filed in US District Court in Central California, on November 30,2023, DOJ filed a new criminal charge against Hunter Biden, thorough which he was hit with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses. Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted on the charges. The Justice Department said its investigation into Biden is ongoing.

“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least US$1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019”, the indictment read.

It further said that Hunter Biden had “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills”.

Hunter Biden in October this year pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president’s child.

Weiss brought those charges against Hunter Biden after an earlier proposed plea deal unraveled under questioning from a judge. Weiss is still investigating whether the younger Biden can be charged for tax law violations.

The special counsel investigating Hunter has employed a grand jury in Los Angeles to seek documents and possible testimony from multiple witnesses as part of the federal investigation of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, CNN reported last month.

Adding to the intricate web of controversies surrounding Hunter Biden are allegations of his involvement in lobbying activities in favor of a party in Bangladesh that has been playing key role in promoting anti-America sentiment, terrorist agenda, militancy and cross-border terrorism. He is said to have been contracted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus to orchestrate a narrative against Bangladesh’s incumbent secularist Awami League government, which is headed by Sheikh Hasina. This association is particularly striking given the BNP’s history of anti-US activities, including flag-burning protests in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In a move that has raised eyebrows, the Biden Administration recently imposed visa restrictions on Bangladesh. This policy shift is believed to be influenced by Hunter Biden’s lobbying efforts on behalf of the BNP and Professor Yunus. The decision is all the more perplexing given the BNP’s newly revealed status as an “Undesignated Tier-3 Terrorist Organization” by a US court.

Hunter Biden’s association with the BNP, an Undesignated Tier-3 Terror Outfit, has escalated the situation from an ethical dilemma to a potential legal and diplomatic crisis. This alliance could have far-reaching implications for US foreign policy and bilateral relations between the US and Bangladesh.

President Joe Biden’s response to these lobbying activities has intensified concerns about the administration’s judgment and ethical standing. The situation is so grave that some are questioning whether this could legally be considered ‘treason’, as it involves collaboration with an organization that is both anti-America and classified as a terrorist entity. This unfolding saga could have severe repercussions, not only for Hunter Biden but also for the current administration and the broader landscape of US foreign policy.

During the Biden administration, American policymakers appear to be treading on thin ice with respect to the country’s long-standing stance against terrorism. The alleged association between Hunter Biden and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has been classified as an “Undesignated Tier-3 Terrorist Organization” by a US court, poses a significant risk. Such alliances could severely undermine the credibility and effectiveness of American anti-terrorism policies on a global scale. The situation raises questions about the administration’s judgment and could have far-reaching implications for US foreign policy, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

The involvement of Hunter Biden with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a terrorist entity could be tantamount to treason under US law, given that it involves collaboration with an organization that is both anti-America and designated as a terrorist entity. This not only jeopardizes the integrity of American foreign policy but also poses a direct challenge to the nation’s long-standing commitment to combating terrorism globally.

The Biden administration’s perceived support for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) could have far-reaching and perilous consequences. If President Biden is under the impression that this ultra-Islamist organization will align loyally with US interests, he is gravely mistaken. The BNP’s core objective is to establish Sharia rule in Bangladesh with the active support from its ideological allies, including Harkat-ul Jihad (HuJI), Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB), Ansar Al Islam (AAI) and pro-Caliphate Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI) – emulating the model seen in Afghanistan, with the ultimate aim of transforming the country into a anti-Semite caliphate governed solely by Islamist rule. Such an agenda is fundamentally at odds with American values and foreign policy objectives, and any association with the BNP could severely undermine US interests in the region.