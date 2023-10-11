Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit runs money-laundering office in UK

While international media has been exposing notorious activities of Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica who has sold hundreds of thousands of passports to criminals including oligarchs, political elites, top Afghan official accused of human rights abuses and Saddam Hussein’s top nuclear scientist, according to credible source, he has been running a money-laundering office in the United Kingdom alongside a propaganda website.

For as low as US$100,000, the tiny Caribbean nation of Dominica has sold passports to people from around the world, granting them easy access to more than 130 countries.

Government gazettes and leaked records, collected and painstakingly analyzed by the Government Accountability Project and OCCRP have revealed for the first time a much wider picture of just who has obtained Dominica citizenship over the years.

According to information, Roosevelt Skerrit is running a money-laundering office from 10 Dover Street Mayfair, London, W1S 4LQ, United Kingdom under the garb of a company named CS Global Partners.

In India, CS Global Partners has its office at 29, Jor Bagh, New Delhi 110003, India. Through this office, CS Global Partners has already lured thousands of Indian nationals as well as Bangladeshi (Bangladesh nationals), Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Maldivian and Bhutanese nationals in citizenship of Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and few more countries and helped them in smuggling out hundreds of millions of dollars and secretly deposit in various off-shore bank accounts as well as invest in Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis etcetera. CS Global Partners is also accused of selling citizenship to Pakistani nationals through its UAE office, which is located at Suite 1702, Level 17, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai.

According to contact us page of this money-laundering officer of Roosevelt Skerrit, CS Global Partners also runs offices in Nigeria, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Due to its dubious nature of business relations with Russian oligarchs, super-rich and scandalous individuals, CS Global Partners on its website does not mention the address of its office in Moscow, Russia. Instead, it only has mentioned a phone number: 7 499 110 43 34. According to information, director of CS Global Partners, Paul Sign is directly dealing with its Russian clients, while Singh reportedly has already helped Russian super-rich in hiding their cash in a number of secret bank accounts and invest in real estate business.

On its website, CS Global Partners claims to be “world’s largest government advisory and marketing firm, specializing in residency and citizenship by investment solutions”. It also says, “We work closely with government to increase their foreign direct investment and advise professionals on the best citizenship residency program”.

CS Global Partners claims: “The company was established in London, in 2012, by Micha-Rose Emmett, a dual-qualified lawyer. Micha has worked with governments and private firms in the UK, the United Arab Emirates and multiple nations in the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and continental Europe”.

Roosevelt Skerrit’s propaganda office in UK

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in addition to money-laundering office is also running a propaganda office from the United Kingdom.

WIC News is operated by a company named WIC News Limited (Company number 10631553) from Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom. It has no land or mobile phone number on its website.

Currently, it is run by a Croatian national named Dragan Perkanovic (born on June 1988), who was appointed on October 1, 2018, and by profession, he is not a journalist. Instead, he is a consultant.

Earlier, WIC News was founded with Parker Benjamin, a British national and online retailer, who was appointed on February 21, 2017 and resigned on February 19, 2018.

According to information, Benjamin Parker is also director of Medium Raw Limited, Wellbeing Limited, Roof Building Renovate Limited, Concord Close Management Company Limited, Diamond Abodes Limited and Dolls House Centre Limited.

Similarly, another British national named Hill Samuel Christopher (not a journalist) was appointed as director of January 22, 2018 and had resigned on October 7, 2018.

WIC News Limited was incorporated on February 21, 2017. The application for incorporation was filed by Benjamin Parker. There is no other partner or shareholder in the company, proving it is a mere one-man-show.

Other sister concerns of WIC News Limited are:

Create East Community Interest Limited, Company number 10631554, incorporated on February 21, 2017, company type: community interest company, registered office 17 Kimberley Street, England, Wymondham, NR18, ONU, England,

Connectfleet Limited, Company number 10631556, incorporated on February 21, 2017, company type: business and domestic software development, registered office 18 Merlin Court, Nightingale Walk, Burntwood, WS7 9QT, UK.

It is suspected by counterterrorism experts that Dragan Perkanovic and WIC News might be actually involved in handling trafficking in drugs and dirty money, while this shadowy establishment might also be working for Roosevelt Skerrit in handling his wealth in the secret bank accounts.

It is also learned that Croatian national Dragan Perkanovic fled his country to escape legal actions for his connections with the Russian mafia rackets. In Britain, his main job is to take care of opening offshore companies and bank accounts under the instruction of Skerrit’s agents in London.

When contacted a law firm in Britain, it said, news agencies are supposed to be run by journalists, while the case of WIC News, where only one individual from Croatia, who is not a journalist is running the show, sounds like a very suspicious entity. Moreover, they said, sitting in Britain, any news outlet cannot run false and fabricated news items about any individual. Such acts are considered serious crime under British law.

A senior member of the London Press Club was utterly surprised knowing a news agency in running in Britain without any journalist. Moreover, the member confirmed there is no journalist named Dragan Perkanovic in UK, while WIC News is not registered with any of the local press associations.