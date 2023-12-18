Dominica’s passport holding UK Tori party donor under investigation

Gursamarjit Singh, a figure who made his fortune in real estate and marketing, finds himself under the lens. His journey from a flourishing Indian entrepreneur to a major donor within the UK’s political circles is marred by investigations back in India.

Singh’s ascent was marked by the success of his company, IndiaHomes, which promised a revolution in India’s real estate market. However, his departure from the company in 2015, amid a market crash, led to its eventual closure, leaving numerous customers financially strained.

Having obtained citizenship in Dominica, Singh embraced a new life in the UK, actively engaging in politics and high-end property investments. Yet, allegations back in India have placed him under scrutiny. Indian authorities have issued a lookout circular against him based on claims of fraud made by his sister-in-law.

OCCRP has obtained a cache of documents detailing Singh’s business affairs, including bank statements, company documents, and invoices. Together with newly available legal and corporate records, they show how transnational elites can use so-called “golden passports,” coupled with financial tools such as offshore trusts, to move money, travel, and build a new life abroad.

Last year, Indian police issued a so-called “Look Out Circular” against Singh, following a complaint alleging fraud filed by his sister-in-law in India. The circular requires authorities to watch for him at border crossings and arrest or detain him for questioning if he enters the country, according to two Indian lawyers. Police have not formally filed charges, but online records show the complaint is still open.

In a response to a request for comment, a Delhi-based lawyer for Singh denied the allegations and told OCCRP that “the Look Out Circular relates to an unfortunate private familial dispute between our client and his sister-in-law who has personal enmity against him”.

While Singh and his legal representation deny these accusations, scores of IndiaHomes customers continue to voice grievances about financial discrepancies with the company. Despite their complaints, no legal action has been taken against Singh or the company in this regard.

Singh’s legal team maintains that IndiaHomes’ operations were overseen by a board and executives, absolving Singh of direct responsibility. They argue that Singh’s Dominica citizenship aimed to facilitate business travel without visa restrictions, asserting his financial freedom and legality.

Singh’s IndiaHomes, once hailed as a technological pioneer in the real estate sector, faced backlash from customers alleging unfulfilled promises of discounts and payments. Numerous complaints surfaced on consumer forums and informal groups, highlighting concerns about unmet financial commitments.

As Singh’s business prospects faltered in India, he broadened his horizons. Acquiring a Dominica passport in 2013, Singh began investing in UK properties through offshore companies. His philanthropic and social engagements in the UK also gained traction, aligning him with influential figures and charitable causes.

However, Singh’s new ventures in the UK, such as Real World Technologies Ltd., depict financial strain, showing minimal assets and limited operations. His involvement in business and personal disputes back in India contrasts with the public image he cultivated in his UK endeavors.

Singh’s transition from a successful entrepreneur in India to a controversial figure with ongoing legal disputes highlights the complexity of his trajectory. As Singh navigates these legal challenges and business ventures, his past successes and present controversies intersect in a narrative that raises questions about financial transparency and accountability.