Donald Trump turns mug shot into victory sign

Although US President Joe Biden, Democratic Party, leftist media and even members of Biden family were expecting Donald Trump’s image to be totally crashed and his aspiration of winning 2024 election destroyed, a Braveheart Donald Trump used the mug shot with “NEVER SURRENDER” in his first X post since January 2021, which went viral immediately. This has left a strong signal from Biden and his cronies – nothing can stop Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.

This must be a genuine nightmare for Joe Biden and members of the Biden Crime Family, as by 2025, when Donald Trump reenters the White House – he may not show softer attitude towards the devils – including Joe Biden, Satan’s secret machine and others such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi and many more. Trump will be under tremendous pressure from his millions of supporters and virtuous officials in the US administration for handling Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and all of those prominent culprits with a iron hand. All of them must end up in prison by 2025.

Commenting on notoriety of leftist media, World Tribune in a commentary said:

Leftist media personalities salivating at the prospect of sticking it to Donald Trump as the mug shot from his Georgia arrest was released, were later seen licking their wounds.

Trump promptly used the mug shot with “Never Surrender!” in his first X post since January 2021, and it immediately went mega viral. Instead of party-time for the Left and its media, the “badass” mug shot had within hours established itself as iconic historical image and the defining moment for Trump and his movement.

“Trump orchestrated a complete and total takeover of the narrative surrounding his pre-arrest, arrest, and the aftermath of his fourth indictment. And in doing so, Trump managed to deflate the hopes of liberals all over the world who had been eagerly anticipating mocking him at his lowest, and most humble moment”, Revolver News noted.

One of the first outlets in need of a “waambulance” was The Atlantic.

Megan Garber’s “reporting” on the mug shot ran under the headline “The Mug Shot Is a Warning”, with the subhead “Donald Trump’s booking photo was supposed to be an exercise in humility. He turned it into a threat”.

Garber wrote: “Last night, the 45th president became inmate number P01135809 of Georgia’s Fulton County Jail. Trump had his mug shot taken.

It was shared with the public. We looked, of course. And he was prepared for our gaze: hair, makeup, angle, pose. In the portrait — it is a portrait, in the end — Trump glares directly into the camera. He seethes. He glowers. He turns in a studied performance. Photos like this are typically exercises in enforced humility. Trump’s is a display of ongoing power. He treats his mug shot as our menace”.

The Left, Revolver News noted, are “basically furious that Trump has once again outmaneuvered them. They were hoping for an image of him looking small and humiliated, not resolute and formidable”.

President Trump took center stage when he released his own mug shot – yes, you read that right. Demonstrating a remarkable feat of marketing mastery.

The Revolver News said: “Trump orchestrated a complete and total takeover of the narrative surrounding his pre-arrest, arrest, and the aftermath of his fourth indictment. And in doing so, Trump managed to deflate the hopes of liberals all over the world who had been eagerly anticipating mocking him at his lowest, and most humble moment. But that’s not what happened.

“President Trump completely dismantled the left’s hopes of capturing him in an unflattering light. Forget the typical awkward mug shot — what we got instead was an image of defiance. The mugshot was essentially a poster child for “never surrender” and “viva la revolution”. And the left are furious, to say the least. Over at The Atlantic, the emotions are swinging wildly between anger and fear. They wanted so badly for their moment to spotlight Trump’s so-called demise, but once more, he managed to take control and rob them of that joy”.

Megan Garber in an article in Revolver News wrote: “The left isn’t technically “frightened” by the mug shot. They’re basically furious that Trump has once again outmaneuvered them. They were hoping for an image of him looking small and humiliated, not resolute and formidable.

Further humiliation for the Left’s pundits came as Trump used the mug shot to raise funds for his campaign. A record-breaking amount, actually.

As of Saturday evening, Trump had raised US$7.1 million since he was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday”.

According to Politico, the former president’s campaign broke a 24-hour fundraising record for his campaign on Friday after it brought in US$4.18 million selling merchandise with Trump’s mugshot on it with the slogan

“NEVER SURRENDER!” and blasting out campaign emails.

Journalist Miranda Devine posted on X a screenshot of one of the campaign emails that read, “It’s not enough for the ruling party to ARREST its leading opponent as an innocent man and force me to take a mug shot despite being one of the most recognizable people in the world”.

That’s the least they should do. They also need to bring RICO prosecutions against the Biden mob in whatever GOP jurisdiction they can stretch to fit. That’s what the Democrats have done. https://t.co/TgRCBRaeO3 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 26, 2023

The email noted that Joe Biden is “gleefully raising money off” Trump’s arrest. Biden’s handlers made a post on X asking for donations at the exact time that Trump scheduled to turn himself in.

The post read, “Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign”.

So, what is the catchier slogan, “Apropos of nothing” or “NEVER SURRENDER”?

MSNBC personality Joy Reid warned the masses (or at least the scant few that watch her show) that the image was a “sinister apparition”.

Race-baiter Joy Reid virtually foaming at the mouth over Trump mug shot REID: "That is a SINISTER apparition that I'm seeing in front of me." pic.twitter.com/cSrLhNEXWp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2023

Over at CNN (which has even scanter masses watching than Reid), Atlanta-Journal-Constitution political reporter Patricia Murphy worried that Trump’s mug shot “has galvanized his supporters even further. That’s going to be a huge problem if he makes it to a general campaign. But so far right now, his base is sticking with him more than they ever have”.

The key phrase here is “if he makes it to a general campaign.” However furious they are over the mug shot; the major media is still playing the long game of pushing for Trump to be prohibited from running in 2024.

As Revolver News put it: “The Left has been anticipating this photo for eight long years, imagining it as their defining moment, not Trump’s. But the reality didn’t meet their expectations, leaving them profoundly disappointed”.

The Guardian (of leftism) claimed in a review of the mug shot that it looked “more like a foolish old man with anger issues than a presidential candidate”.

Perhaps The Guardian in its rage had confused old men with issues running for president?

Speaking of anger issues, major media couldn’t have been happy with this post-GOP debate poll: