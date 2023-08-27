Donald Trump’s legal woes: A turning point for US politics

Lloyd Green, a former US Department of Justice member and current New York attorney, offered his insights into Donald Trump’s recent legal predicaments in a piece for Britain’s esteemed publication, The Guardian. In his article, Green speculated that the outcome of Trump’s legal battles could significantly influence both voters and the nation as a whole in the upcoming 2024 election.

In his analysis, Green noted that despite Trump’s absence from the recent Republican debate, his shadow loomed large. The subsequent image of Trump surrendering to law enforcement at the Fulton County, Georgia, jail encapsulated the current electoral landscape – one defined by the legal status of a former Oval Office occupant. Green emphasized that whether Trump enters the 2024 election as a free individual or a convict carries significant weight for both voters and the nation’s trajectory.

During the debate, six out of eight contenders indicated their support for Trump, even if he were to face conviction. While Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson were exceptions, the majority rallied around Trump’s position.

Despite Trump’s seeming indifference to the calls of January 6 rioters to harm Mike Pence, the vice-president remained loyal. This loyalty extended to figures like Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who were inclined to align themselves with Trump.

Over the past eight years, the demarcation between the Republican rank-and-file and Trump’s core supporters has blurred. Each new indictment appears to cement his hold on the Republican party. Consequently, those who previously identified as never-Trump Republicans now lean towards independent or Democratic affiliations. This shift has reshaped the political landscape, causing the party of Lincoln to undergo a transformation.

The scene outside the jail where Trump surrendered underscored a blend of controlled chaos and solidarity. Trump’s supporters rallied around his tribulations, perceiving his legal fate as intertwined with their own. The taunt, “screw your feelings”, symbolized defiance and camaraderie, even if tinged with bravado. While these feelings are part of political maneuvering, they also possess genuine roots, as perceived slights can hold immense political sway.

Around 7.30 pm, Trump entered the grim confines of the Fulton County jail, flanked by lawyers, Secret Service agents, and state troopers. Within a mere thirty minutes, he emerged. However, during this brief interval, his mugshot was taken, a momentary glimpse into the criminal justice process. Yet, it’s important to note that Trump’s entry into Atlanta was far from the typical defendant’s experience, arriving via private jet and accompanied by the Secret Service. Trump defies convention, even in legal proceedings.

The cases mounted by special counsels Jack Smith, Fani Willis of Fulton County, and Alvin Bragg of Manhattan District Attorney’s office, extend beyond individual indictments. They serve as compelling dramas that place US democracy itself on trial. The world’s perception of America is indelibly shaped by these proceedings, altering our self-perception and how we are viewed globally.

Notably, this day stripped away the veneer of invincibility Trump had cultivated over the years. The specter of legal jeopardy looms, and the earlier verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case foreshadowed subsequent events. The case ruled that Trump had not only defamed Carroll but also sexually abused her. In contrast, traditional dignity was never a hallmark of Trump’s persona. He thrived on tabloid headlines and embraced his role as tabloid fodder.

The upcoming election, more than a mere rematch between aging contenders, embodies a quest for revenge. Trump seeks retribution against the deep state, the justice department, the FBI, local prosecutors, and the media. His reservoir of anger appears boundless.

At the debate, Nikki Haley labeled Trump as one of the least liked politicians in the US, a claim that might hold some truth. Recent polls peg Trump’s unfavorability at 56 percent, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris trailing slightly at 55 and 52 percent, respectively.

Current polls also suggest that Trump’s performance today surpasses his 2020 figures. Ron DeSantis’s popularity wanes, while Biden’s lead remains narrow and precarious. His presidency’s record is subject to scrutiny, with concerns over inflation, immigration, and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Intriguingly, Hunter Biden’s challenges might revisit his father, Joe Biden. The president’s reluctance to distance himself from his wayward son, evident in invitations to state dinners and shared vacations, raises eyebrows.

However, this affection might be reciprocated, regardless of public scrutiny.

For a brief minute, Trump stood in front of his jet, proclaiming his innocence before ascending the plane’s stairs. The nation and media waited for his mugshot to emerge. Trump faces state charges, beyond the reach of a presidential pardon. His inmate number, P01135809, might become emblematic, etched into the national psyche and adorning campaign merchandise by November 5, 2024.