The Washington Post’s recent article has brought to light several critical aspects of the Biden administration’s approach to Bangladesh, echoing concerns that have been previously raised by Blitz. The same has been published by Bloomberg as well.

One of the most striking points made by The Washington Post is the acknowledgment of Bangladesh’s economic growth. Over the past decade, Bangladesh has consistently outperformed several other nations with its impressive growth rates exceeding 6%. This economic success story raises questions about why the Biden administration has chosen to focus its attention on Bangladesh, particularly in the context of President Joe Biden’s “democracy first” foreign-policy agenda, which has otherwise been largely overlooked.

The article also takes issue with the Biden administration’s visa restrictions on Bangladesh, describing these actions as “open bullying”. The article argues that such a policy is “neither fair nor sensible”, especially considering that Bangladesh has been singled out by these restrictions. This has led to a situation where politicians in Bangladesh are actively voicing their complaints against the current ruling party and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, thereby creating a tense political atmosphere.

Furthermore, the article questions the priorities of the Biden administration, suggesting that Washington seems to consider Bangladesh of minimal importance. If this is indeed the case, it would be a remarkably short-sighted approach, given Bangladesh’s strategic importance in South Asia.

While the United States has been embroiled in its own domestic and foreign policy issues, China has been making significant inroads into Bangladesh. According to the article, “China has spent time and money to try and win over Bangladesh”, a strategic move that the United States appears to have missed entirely.

Additionally, the article condemns the Biden administration for its involvement in the domestic disputes of Bangladesh. Such interference not only tarnishes the reputation of the United States on the international stage but also raises serious questions about the underlying motives and effectiveness of its foreign policies.

It’s worth noting that other sources have also criticized the Biden administration’s approach. A Bloomberg article, for instance, reiterates the sentiment that the US’ visa restrictions and lectures make the country appear partisan and arbitrary. An Arizona Daily Star article also questions the President’s decisions on a myriad of issues, adding to the growing chorus of voices expressing concern over the Biden administration’s policies.

In light of these points, Bloomberg‘s and The Washington Post‘s articles serve as a significant and timely contribution to the ongoing discourse on US-Bangladesh relations. It not only validates the concerns that have been consistently raised by Blitz but also offers a nuanced critique that adds considerable depth to the conversation. This article serves as a wake-up call for policymakers to reevaluate and reconsider their approach towards Bangladesh, a nation that is not just strategically important but also an emerging economic powerhouse.