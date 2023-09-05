In recent times, a disturbing trend has emerged in the international media landscape: a concerted effort to malign the reputation of Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Notable publications like the New York Times and the Economist, along with even a press briefing from the United Nations, have been quick to label her as an ‘Iron Lady’ and question the democratic fabric of Bangladesh under her leadership. However, these reports are not only misleading, and a planned propaganda, but also fail to recognize the transformative change that the country has undergone during her tenure.

Firstly, let’s address the elephant in the room: the allegations of undermining democracy. The New York Times article dated September 2, 2023, paints a grim picture of the political landscape in Bangladesh, focusing on court cases against opposition leaders and supporters. It alleges that the country’s multiparty democracy is being systematically stifled, particularly targeting opposition leaders with vague charges and politically motivated court cases. While the article does a commendable job of detailing the plight of opposition members, it glaringly omits the context in which these legal actions are taken.

However, it conveniently overlooks the strides made in governance, social welfare, and economic development. Similarly, the Economist article from May 24, 2023, takes a myopic view of her leadership, labeling her as Asia’s ‘Iron Lady’ without delving into the nuances of her governance. The article subtly implies that her feelings of “grievance and dynastic entitlement” are overshadowing her governance, thereby becoming a threat to her legacy and Bangladesh’s future.

Contrary to these reports, Sheikh Hasina has been a beacon of stability and progress in Bangladesh. Under her leadership, the country has seen unprecedented economic growth, with a focus on sustainable development. A recent article from Sangbad Pratidin highlights the success of the newly inaugurated elevated expressway in Dhaka, which collected a record amount of toll tax within 24 hours of its opening. This is a testament to the infrastructural advancements that have been a hallmark of her governance. Moreover, her government has made significant investments in education, healthcare, and social welfare programs, lifting millions out of poverty and improving the quality of life for countless citizens.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hasina’s diplomatic acumen has been instrumental in elevating Bangladesh’s standing on the global stage. She is set to attend the G-20 summit in India further solidifying her role as a global leader. Her ability to maintain balanced relations with major powers like China and India while also fostering ties with Western nations is a testament to her diplomatic skills.

The United Nations and the Curious Case of Professor Yunus

Now, let’s talk about Prof. Yunus, the so-called ‘savior’ of microfinance. While the world lauds him for his Nobel Prize, what many don’t know is that this accolade was not without its controversies. Rumors have long circulated that his Nobel Prize was essentially lobbied for by influential figures like Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. This raises questions about the credibility of such honors and the narratives built around them.

It’s worth noting that a controversial figure like Professor Yunus has been offered a high position, possibly that of Prime Minister, should the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) come to power. This revelation raises serious questions about the impartiality of international bodies and individuals who seem to be influencing public opinion against Sheikh Hasina.

It’s worth noting the curious involvement of Prof. Yunus in this orchestrated narrative against Sheikh Hasina. Prof. Yunus, who himself has been a subject of many controversies, has been particularly active in the international arena.

Watch a documentary ‘The Micro Debt’ below:

With the influential backing of figures like Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, he has managed to extend his reach into the corridors of global power. This influence appears to have permeated even the United Nations, leading to an official briefing that questions the integrity of the current Bangladeshi government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This raises serious concerns about the objectivity and impartiality of international organizations, casting a shadow over their credibility.

Similarly, in the international media, there are numerous stories centering on Sheikh Hasina and her government, which have impacted long-standing diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and other countries. What’s surprising is the lack of response to these allegations and accusations. Neither ministers nor agencies seem to be giving any heed to these influential reports, acting like an ostrich that hides its head in the sand to avoid challenges. But make no mistake, this anti-Bangladesh propaganda is hitting hard. Even neighboring Indian media has jumped into the pool party against Sheikh Hasina, weakening her standing not just internationally but also in India, a crucial ally. This collective silence and failure to counteract the narrative are not just puzzling but also detrimental to Bangladesh’s global image and diplomatic relations.

The Timing and the Elections

The timing of these reports and statements is also suspect, given that they are being published just months before the elections. It’s hard to ignore the possibility that these could be attempts to destabilize the political environment in Bangladesh and influence the electoral outcome.

The Need for a Balanced Narrative

While criticism is an integral part of a functioning democracy, it’s essential to scrutinize the motives and timing of such critiques, especially when they emanate from influential international platforms. The recent reports against Sheikh Hasina appear to be less about constructive criticism and more about political maneuvering. As Bangladesh prepares for its upcoming elections, it’s vital to separate fact from fiction and make informed decisions that will shape the nation’s future.