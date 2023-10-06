Ethnic cleansing continues in Biden administration’s favorite Pakistan

While Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis, Baha’is, and Sikhs have been systematically persecuted in Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the latest victims are Afghan Pathans. US President Joe Biden’s administration are ignoring the persecution of these minorities as they consider Pakistan a democracy and a Washington ally. While various US Administrations have been munificent with billions of American taxpayer dollars for Pakistan, Islamabad’s duplicity has directed the funds for terrorism and jihadism, mostly targeting neighboring India and Bangladesh.

Like many of us I am a creature of habit and each morning I switch on the TV and immediately go to the BBC world news teletext page just to get a summary of global events. Irrespective that the BBC has for years exposed an incomprehensible, biased international news output, I cannot help myself and still review their online news.

The last of ten items on the world news page timed at 9.05 am, October 5th was something that caught my attention which I thought was far more important than the previous nine items – “1.7 million Afghans ordered to leave Pakistan”. I read through the two-page summary and indeed the Pakistani government had ordered the ethnic cleansing of Afghans from Pakistan.

Unsurprisingly this issue was not considered important enough to prominently cover on BBC TV or radio news channels.

The fact that the item appeared on the BBC teletext pages, though of minor importance was a surprise as recently a similar expulsion of people occurred that the BBC had totally ignored. During March to July of this year the Islamic government of Tunisia ethnically cleansed by forced expulsion Africans from Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Chad, Senegal and Sudan.

A racist policy aimed at non-Muslim, black Africans not only went unreported by UK mainstream media but was totally ignored by the usual ‘human rights’ groups, the EU, UN, Amnesty International at al.

Mainstream western media and those organizations established to protect the rights of the poor, the sick, the vulnerable and the oppressed are quite selective about whom they decide defending or the perpetrators they seek to expose. Can our readers step back and imagine the saturation reporting, protests and global outcry had Israel been substituted for Pakistan or Tunisia and the Palestinians for Afghans and non-Muslim Africans?

The reprehensible actions of the Pakistani government are simply something one would expect of a totalitarian Islamist regime pretending to be democracy. The ousting of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully undertaken with barely a whimper from his external supporters and the United Nations. Ethnically cleansing Afghans will similarly be achieved without global outcry.

Leading up to this policy however has been the continuous terrorist attacks from Afghan groups operating on the Pakistan border.

Not a week goes by without an atrocity being committed on Pakistani civilians or army personnel and the response is usually equally brutal. Pakistan have cautioned time and time again about the ease and support that the pro-Taliban, outlawed terrorist group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are permitted to operate in Baluchistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is impossible to calculate the numbers killed by these terrorists but just a cursory review of Pakistan’s media since 2022 would indicate that the numbers are approaching five thousand. And totally ignored by western and the UK media despite the numbers of Pakistanis and Afghans resident within Europe and the United Kingdom.

Assisting the pro-Taliban Afghan terrorists are groups from Central Asia such as Jamaat Ansarullah from Tajikistan and those armed groups from the Turkistan Islamic Party. Pakistan has many Islamic foes and is being threatened by them mainly for ideological and religious differences. Given the vast majority of Afghans within Pakistan are poor and peaceful, the Pakistani policy appears to be a gross over reaction and racist.

Research suggests that those terrorist groups infiltrating into Pakistan are affiliated to Al Qaeda and receive funding from the Government of Qatar which is the owner through a holding company of the Al Jazeera news network. It is obvious therefore why Al Jazeera leaves this very important Islamic issue unreported – they are ultimately responsible for the terrorism. But why the deafening silence from other media channels? Again, I ask our readers to think about the saturation reporting that would have occurred had the Jewish State of Israel been responsible for ordering Palestinians out of Israel.

On waking up and reviewing the BBC teletext page on the morning of the following day October 6th, the item had been removed and unreported on BBC news broadcasts.

These tensions could well play out into the streets of Britain’s towns and cities where there are large Afghan and Pakistani populations but even if such tensions arise, they will probably be ignored by the UK’s mainstream media. It would seem to be the case that Tunisia and Pakistan have been given the green light to ethnically cleanse Africans and Afghans and global media is apathetic as are the numerous ‘human rights’ organizations responsible for those affected.

Meanwhile, analysts say, Biden administration is vigorously pushing forward its agenda of turning Bangladesh into a neo-Taliban state by bringing a nexus of Islamists, jihadists and Jew-haters in power. Internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning journalist, counterterrorism specialist, Editor of Blitz and my dearest brother Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in a recent article wrote:

Joe Biden’s recent actions may have severe consequences for Bangladesh, potentially turning it into a neo-Taliban state. Following the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, many Afghans who had supported and collaborated with US forces were left in a vulnerable position, targeted by extremist groups. Now, Biden is making a similar mistake in Bangladesh, a South Asian country, by seemingly supporting Islamist forces with a long history of anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Western sentiments, where these Islamist bigots were on-record setting fire on American flag and chanted slogans such as – “Death to America” or “We shall become Taliban, Bangla [Bangladesh] will be Afghan”.

During the 2001-2006 rule of the coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), there were several incidents in Bangladesh where American flags were burnt by protesters. These protests were often triggered by various factors, including political developments, international events, and public sentiment.

It is essential to note that BNP and its Islamist partners have a history of harboring anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Western sentiments. These Islamist groups have been on record for setting fire to the American flag and chanting slogans like “Death to America” or “We shall become Taliban, Bangla [Bangladesh] will be Afghan”.

In a deeply concerning move, during the 2001-2006 rule of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, they even named a bridge ‘Hezbollah’ as a “mark of honor”, openly expressing their support for the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, which the United States has designated as a terrorist organization. BNP-Jamaat coalition government’s junior communications minister Salahuddin Ahmed told French news agency AFP, “I named the bridge Hezbollah because of our love for the Lebanese resistance group. Hezbollah is the only group which is fighting Israel and the bridge is named after the group as a mark of honor”.

The then Foreign Minister Morshed Khan went as far as to label Israel’s actions as “state terrorism” and “religious terrorism” while accusing the United States of sponsoring it.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami consider Jews and Israel as “enemy” – support “elimination of the Jewish State from the world map”, while they recognize Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas as “ideological allies”.

It also is essential to mention that the current Awami League government in Bangladesh under the premiership of Sheikh Hasina has sheltered over 1.20 million persecuted Rohingyas who fled Burma [Myanmar] in 2017 amid genocide committed by Burmese military junta. Sheikh Hasina has effectively cornered Islamist bigots, jihadist and pro-Caliphate forces in Bangladesh by continuing effective efforts. But Joe Biden does not feel the necessity of even thanking Sheikh Hasina for such efforts. Instead, members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken are playing dirty diplomacy with the concealed motive of unseating Sheikh Hasina from power by branding her as “undemocratic” and install a heavily Islamist and anti-Semite regime of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and pro-Caliphate Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI) in power thus pushing Bangladesh into a neo-Taliban state. Notably, BNP, Jamaat and Islamist forces in Bangladesh are those who chant “Death to America” slogan, burn American flags and consider Jews and Israel as enemies.

Isn’t it genuinely worrisome?